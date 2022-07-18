Lansing making upgrades to skybridge over Grand River Avenue, Grand River

LANSING, Mich. — The pedestrian skybridge over Grand River Avenue and the Grand River is undergoing a makeover.

Improvements to the skybridge will include new energy-efficient interior and exterior lighting, exterior architectural panels, upgraded security systems and more.

“It has served us well, and now it’s time to invest in upgrades that reflect the new energy of Lansing and allow the skybridge to continue to serve as a critical link for decades to come," said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

During this time, the skybridge will be closed. You can also expect street, land and river trail closures. Officials said the upgrades began in late June and will be completed in early 2023.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.