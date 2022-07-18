ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Traveling journal connects strangers

By Alexandra Koehn
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uyvmi_0gk3cDYS00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local veteran launched an anonymous traveling journal to connect strangers to each other.

Letty Rammal drops off blank journals in random places.

"I noticed the trend was — although we’re very different and don’t know each other — a lot of our stories are so much more alike than we think," Rammal said.

She calls the traveling journal "My Page Matters." People write an anonymous entry, then give the journal to a stranger.

"Maybe your story is relevant to the person who got the book before or after you," Rammal said.

She hopes her passion project restores people's faith in each other.

"I think human connection is important because amid COVID and political and religious standpoints, we have faced such a divide in this country, and it was scary as someone in the U.S. who served in the military," Rammal said. "I hated seeing it, and I felt as though if I could make a change and help unite us in a way, this would be how, and this would be my why."

Once, she left her personal journal at a cafe. She saw a stranger pick it up and read it. That's when the idea evolved.

"I think with my transition from the military and moving out of state and starting my life all over again as a civilian, it was really hard," Rammal said. "And so, I expressed that being lonely is okay, and being transparent with yourself is a healing process."

Now, hundreds of people have penned their thoughts. Some writers will also submit their journal entries on her website so that the public can read them.

"I cried to a few of the stories that are submitted online on our website; they’re very compelling and gut-wrenching, so I let the audience know. I submit them online and put up a trigger warning. Some of them are about going through cancer, going through divorces; some people have explained their childhood traumas, and it can be healing to other people," Rammal said.

One of the traveling journals made it all the way to the United Kingdom.

“I don’t know these people, and I wish I could just give them a hug, but that story that impacted me may help someone else heal and recover as well, who may be going through the same situation,” Rammal said.

Her next phase of the project will be a traveling prayer journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

My Hero: Sherry Woodall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hermitage woman's love of people makes her Wednesday's "My Hero." "She is a role model to me and there should be more people in the world like her," said Anna Fontenot, who nominated her co-worker, Sherry Woodall. At 75 years old, Woodall has worked...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville community group preparing hygiene kits for students who experience homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend the Community Resource Center will start putting together kits for Nashville students who experience homelessness. Kits are distributed throughout the year, and every student enrolled in the National Center for Homeless Education's McKinney-Vento program receives one. The boxes have shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste and a toothbrush.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashvillians struggle amid heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashvillians are sweltering in the next heat wave, and doctors are urging people to be careful. Sophie the pup was rolling around in the grass to stay cool while Ellen Dennis walked her in the shade by their apartment. "It’s been a little rough," Dennis...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy