Skowhegan, ME

Massachusetts man accused of murder being held without bail

By Cierra Jordan
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSKOWHEGAN — A Massachusetts man who was arrested in connection to the death of a Skowhegan woman made his first court appearance Monday. After a 20-year old woman was found dead in her parents home early Saturday morning, a Massachusetts man is now facing a murder charge in connection with her...

www.foxbangor.com

wabi.tv

Man accused of Lewiston murder held without bail

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of fatally shooting another man in Lewiston Sunday will remain held without bail. John Sinclair was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday in Lewiston. Police say he killed John Paquin of Worcester, Massachusetts. Paquin was found Monday with gunshot wounds outside an apartment...
foxbangor.com

Woman arrested in connection with attempted burglary

BELFAST — A Belfast woman faces multiple charges in connection with an attempted burglary Friday morning. According to Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier, officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at 61 Ryan Road around 4:45 a.m. He says the situation developed into a burglary in progress.
BELFAST, ME
wgan.com

Death of Maine teen ruled homicide, victim identified

The death of a teenager in the Kennebec County town of Mt. Vernon has been ruled a homicide. The girl’s mother says she returned home Monday, and found her 14-year-old daughter’s body. Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety said the teen was identified as Brooke...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing Mass. woman was shot in the head: Police

Brattleboro, VT — Vermont State Police said an autopsy determined that 23-year-old Mary Anderson, whose body was found Tuesday’s in her truck In West Brattleboro, was shot in the head. Anderson, of Harvard, MA., had been reported missing last weekend and was last seen in Hudson, NH, on...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest man with firearm and narcotics

“At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton, was on patrol stopped at a red traffic signal on West Street and Hyde Park Ave in Hyde Park. As Trooper Shruhan’ s signal turned green he began into the intersection but had to stop short due to a Honda sedan that failed to stop for the intersecting red signal. Trooper Shruhan also observed the Honda to have illegally tinted windows. He caught up to the Honda then initiated a traffic stop.
liveboston617.org

FULL RADIO RECORDING: MSP Pursuit of Bank Robber Anthony Miele Who Died Tuesday in 495 Standoff

On Tuesday evening, Massachusetts State Police were forced to shutdown I-495 on the Andover Lawrence line due to a person who had barricaded themselves inside of a vehicle with a gun to their head while wearing body armor. The incident turned into a standoff on the interstate, resulting in highway and surrounding area to be shut down for over two hours, reopening around 10pm. Drivers were warned to stay clear of the incident, and were rerouted northbound to I-93. You can listen to the full audio below:
LAWRENCE, MA
Person
Andrew Benson
Q 96.1

Three Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl & Crack Distribution, Hampden, Maine

Three people were arrested Tuesday, July 19 in Hampden, Maine in connection with an investigation into fentanyl and crack cocaine distribution from a residence. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force and the Hampden Police Department worked together on the case over the last several months. Law Enforcement officials said there was an undercover purchase of both illicit drugs from the Ruth Avenue house.
foxbangor.com

Missing teenager found safe

BANGOR — Authorities have located a Bangor teenager who went missing earlier this month. Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters says 17-year-old Charity Bell was found in New Hampshire on Wednesday. He says Bell has been in contact with her family, and is no longer considered missing.
BANGOR, ME
CBS Boston

Driver involved in deadly NH crash will go to trial Monday

RANDOLPH, N.H. - The former truck driver accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire is about to go on trial.On Wednesday, a jury of 18 people was seated in the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, and the trial is scheduled to begin Monday.Prosecutors will try to prove Zhukovskyy was high on drugs when he crashed into members of a motorcycle club in Randolph, New Hampshire, in 2019. The victims, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Two of the seven people killed were from Lakeville. Zhukovskyy is from West Springfield.Zhukovskyy has a 2014 conviction of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in Massachusetts, and he was released on bail in Connecticut on a similar offense at the time of the 2019 crash.  
RANDOLPH, NH
Q106.5

Massachusetts Man Accused of Killing a 20-Year-Old Maine Woman

A Massachusetts teenager is charged with murder for the death of a Skowhegan woman. Jason Servil, 19 of Massachusetts is charged with murder for the death of Alice Abbott, 20 of Skowhegan. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Skowhegan Police received a 911 call just after 5:30 Saturday morning from a man reporting an assault at 912 Canaan Road. Responding officers found a Madison man suffering from a head injury. The man told authorities that he was staying overnight with Abbott, who lived at the address with her parents. Abbott was found deceased on the property. The man was transported to Reddington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, where he was treated and released.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Teenage girl’s death ruled homicide

MT. VERNON — Maine State Police are investigating a homicide involving a teenage girl in Mt. Vernon. State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss says a mother returned to her home to find her 14-year-old daughter deceased on Monday around 6 p.m. The State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in...
MOUNT VERNON, ME
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Trooper accused of lying to law enforcement pleads not guilty

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont State Police trooper pleaded not guilty today during an arraignment for multiple charges, including lying to another law enforcement officer. Trooper Dylan Lamere has been on "paid relief-from-duty" since he was issued a traffic violation back on May 8. As of today, Lamere went...
ESSEX, VT
Daily Voice

10 Nabbed In Massachusetts Fentanyl Trafficking Bust, Feds Say

Ten individuals are each facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly distributing drugs throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said. Authorities learned the group was regularly distributing multi-kilograms of fentanyl out of a stash house in Fall River after launching an investigation...
FALL RIVER, MA
foxbangor.com

Teenage homicide victim identified

MOUNT VERNON- Police have identified the teenage girl killed in her home in Mount Vernon. State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said 14-year- old Brooke McLaughlin was found dead on Monday around 6 p-m when her mother returned to home . The State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in to...
MOUNT VERNON, ME
NECN

Police ID 14-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Maine as Homicide Investigation Continues

Authorities are investigating the homicide of a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon, Maine. The teen's mother came home to find her dead around 6 p.m. Monday, state police said. Her death was initially deemed suspicious, but the medical examiner's office determined Wednesday that she had been killed. State police identified...

