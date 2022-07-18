Patsy Wheeler, 96

The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in session on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. All items on the agenda are for possible discussion and action. Council may vote and/or act upon each of the items listed on this Agenda. One agenda item will be discussed at a time, in the order determined by the Mayor, unless logic and practical considerations allow similar topics to be considered together for purposes of convenience and efficiency. Consent items are considered to be non-controversial and will be voted on in one motion unless a council member asks for separate discussion. The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas, reserves the right to meet in closed, executive session on any of the items listed below should the need arise and if authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, of the Texas Government Code. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO