Coleman County, TX

Patsy Wheeler, 96

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatsy Wheeler, age 96, long time Coleman...

Jimmie Jessie Bates, 94

Jimmie Jessie Bates, 94 years, went home to his Lord on Saturday July 16, 2022. Jimmie was born at home in Runnels County. His parents were the late JC and Davette (Wilson) Bates. Life was hard in west Texas during those times. You learned to work and depend on family. Jim left school in the sixth grade in order to help the family make a living. Jim was drafted into the United States Army in December 1952 and released from active duty December 1954. Jim returned to Coleman and worked in the demolition business and helped out the family. He later married Frances Ann Crenshaw on July 4, 1955 in Coleman, Texas. Frances has preceded him in death. Jim will be remember as a loving father, grandfather, uncle, friend and a hard working man.
COLEMAN, TX
COMMUNITY BAKE SALE

There is an open invitation to ALL in the community to participate in the COMMUNITY BAKE SALE Friday, July 29th beginning at 8 AM in front of Shoppin Baskit. ALL PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT COLEMAN SENIOR CENTER. You can BAKE, DONATE, or BUY the goods on that Friday to raise money for the Coleman Senior Center. Thank you in advance for your contributions and donations!
COLEMAN, TX
TSTC to Provide OSHA Training in West Texas

(ABILENE, Texas) - Texas State Technical College will provide Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training at each of its four West Texas campuses in August. Classes will be offered in two-day courses that will lead to OSHA 10 credentials. Each course is limited to 10 students, who must attend both days to receive credit.
ABILENE, TX
City Council Meeting Thursday to Include Public Hearing on Grant Applicatioon

The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in session on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. All items on the agenda are for possible discussion and action. Council may vote and/or act upon each of the items listed on this Agenda. One agenda item will be discussed at a time, in the order determined by the Mayor, unless logic and practical considerations allow similar topics to be considered together for purposes of convenience and efficiency. Consent items are considered to be non-controversial and will be voted on in one motion unless a council member asks for separate discussion. The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas, reserves the right to meet in closed, executive session on any of the items listed below should the need arise and if authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, of the Texas Government Code. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/.
COLEMAN, TX
County Producers Have Until Aug. 1 to Submit FSA County Committee Nominations

COLEMAN, TX, July, 2022 – Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 1, 2022, to nominate candidates to serve on the Coleman County Farm Service Agency (FSA) Committee. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) accepts nominations each year in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAAs) for individuals to serve on these locally led committees.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX

