Man arrested at Illinois hotel in connection with Northwest Indiana homicide, officials say

By Sarah Reese , 219-933-3351
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

A man was arrested last week on charges linked to the shooting death of another man last month in Hammond, authorities said. Abel Moreno, 32, was taken into...

herald-review.com

ABC7 Chicago

Authorities ID gunman shot, killed by off-duty officer at South Holland, IL family gathering

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. -- Authorities released the name Thursday of a gunman who was fatally shot last weekend by an off-duty Palos Hills officer at a park in South Holland. Jeffrey Eugene Mason, 34, of Chicago, was shot and killed by the officer on July 16 when he began firing a gun at Maicach Park in the south suburb during a family gathering, according to South Holland police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
95.3 MNC

Victim identified in Michigan City shooting

A woman who was shot and killed in Michigan City last weekend has been identified…. On Sunday, July 17, police were called to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue on the report of shots fired. There, they found Kylie McKee, 25, of Michigan City wounded in the drivers seat of a car that went off a road.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Arrest made in connection to deadly Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting last weekend in Michigan City. Officers were called to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. When they arrived, they found a female, identified as Kylie McKee, 25, of Michigan City, with an apparent gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that went off the roadway.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
#Illinois#Shooting#Northwest Indiana#Extradition#Violent Crime
Fox 32 Chicago

Authorities identify gunman fatally shot by off-duty officer in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Authorities released the name Thursday of a gunman who was fatally shot last weekend by an off-duty Palos Hills officer at a park in South Holland. Jeffrey Eugene Mason, 34, of Chicago, was shot and killed by the officer on July 16 when he began firing a gun at Maicach Park in the south suburb during a family gathering, according to South Holland police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
22 WSBT

Man arrested for Sunday's deadly shooting in Michigan City

Michigan City police have arrested a man for a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday. Police arrested Robert Dervate Curry, 25, of Michigan City for Murder. Curry is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a one-million-dollar bond. Police identified the victim of Sunday's shooting as Kylie McKee, 25,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago restaurant employee shot dead while working service window

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed while working the service window of a restaurant Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The worker, whose age is unknown, was working the service window around 3:10 at a restaurant in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot in the face, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana State Police give update on Gary police chief search, policy review

Changes are coming to the Gary Police Department. Three months after Gary officials announced a nationwide search for a new police chief and a policy review with the Indiana State Police, an update on their progress was given Wednesday. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said the heart of the...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

5-year-old boy dies at Richton Park daycare

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A boy went to daycare in the suburbs, but never made it home.Police area waiting autopsy reports to learn how 5-year-old Anthony Pearson died. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported on his death from Richton Park."We want to send out our heartfelt condolences to the family," said Richton Park Police Demitrous Cook."It was a solemn day here, after that," Cook added. "We all have kids and when we see a kid in distress, no matter whose child it is, it brings a certain emotion out and we're dealing with our personnel on that level."On Tuesday...
RICHTON PARK, IL
WGN News

Boy, 14, found shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of E. Marquette in Woodlawn. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered an unresponsive teen laying on the ground with […]
CHICAGO, IL

