Baton Rouge, LA

5 Best Hibachi Restaurants in Acadiana, as Voted on By You

By Jude Walker
 4 days ago
I do love me some good hibachi. It might be my family's favorite thing to eat when we dine out, especially when "the show" part of the meal is just as good as the...

foodgressing.com

Baton Rouge Restaurant Week 2022 Summer Louisiana: Restaurant Menu Highlights

Explore new dining destinations and rediscover your favorite spots around Baton Rouge, LA during Baton Rouge Restaurant Week 2022. Scores of the best restaurants are offering 3 courses meals for a special prix fixe price ($15, $20, $25, $30, $35, $40 $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity).
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Had dinner at Supper Club last night

It was amazing and all you haters obviously haven’t been. It was the best meal I’ve had (maybe ever) in Baton Rouge. That’s all I wanted to say. -Grilled cheese dumplings - seriously delicious, made us cry. -Shishito Peppers - it was alright. We enjoyed the game...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

A Louisiana Legacy: Angela Gregory’s life set in stone

On July 15, the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum hosted an exhibit opening celebration dedicated to Angela Gregory, a New Orleans native who gained recognition for her sculptures in her lifetime. The museum was packed with attendees, all to admire and awe Gregory’s works in person. Food and drink were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana man wins $200,000 from a lottery scratch-off ticket he bought on his lunch break

Breaux Bridge resident James Faulk won $200,000 from a Louisiana Lottery scratch-off ticket he purchased from a nearby gas station, according to a press release. The Lafayette native purchased the winning ticket and one other scratch-off during his lunch break. The first ticket was not a winner, but Faulk was left in shock after scratching off the second.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
107 JAMZ

New Iberia Woman Goes Viral on TikTok After Revealing That Kevin Gates Performed at Her 14th Birthday Party in 2012

Brittany Guzman turned 14 in 2012, but her birthday party is just now going viral on TikTok. Even though an entire decade has passed, people are freaking out because the New Iberia woman recently posted a TikTok explaining how she celebrated her 14th birthday by having rapper Kevin Gates visit her small town and perform for a few hundred friends.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Acadiana Area Animal Shelters Offering Free Adoptions This Weekend

If you have been contemplating adding a furry friend to your family, this weekend might be the perfect opportunity for you to do just that. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), a national animal welfare organization, are teaming up to offer free pet adoptions this weekend.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KTAL

Louisiana man wins $200k with lottery scratch-off ticket

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One Louisiana man is $200,000 wealthier as of Wednesday (July 20) afternoon. According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, James Faulk of Breaux Bridge made the decision to play his Diamond 10’s scratch-off ticket and won 200k. Faulk says he bought the winning ticket...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

