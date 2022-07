Update 25 July: The PS5 is in stock at PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Very, the BT Shop and Argos. The PS5 could restock at Currys and Game this week. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the...

