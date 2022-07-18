ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worried residents say Grays Ferry is becoming a target for car break-ins

By TaRhonda Thomas
 4 days ago
Residents say the string of car break-ins started on Fourth of July weekend and continued this past weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Worried residents are keeping a watchful eye on their cars in the Grays Ferry area of Philadelphia after they say more than a dozen cars were broken into this weekend.

The break-ins happened on Christian Street, Webster Street and Catharine Street near the area where the streets intersect Taney Street.

"I just wish that police would patrol at the nighttime a little bit more," said one resident who preferred not to give his name. His car was parked on Christian Street over the weekend and was one of few that wasn't broken into.

"Sunday morning I noticed that on this street almost every car was hit," he said.

Philadelphia police records show reports of seven cars break-ins on Christian, Catharine and Webster streets near S. 26th Street, but residents say the number is much higher.

"My neighbor said on the website they said 20 (cars were targeted)," said Thomas Clark who has lived in the area for nearly 30 years.

"I've cleaned up a lot of glass on Webster Street," he said of the recent car break-ins that have left windows smashed.

On Monday morning, there were piles of shattered glass on the sidewalk of Christian Street just in front of the Vicinity Energy plant. Residents say the area is a draw for parking because it doesn't require a permit, but it's also attractive for thieves.

"There's really no cameras and there's no housing so it's an easy, vulnerable spot," said one resident who preferred to remain anonymous.

"The city could put cameras in there, but that costs money," said Clark, noting that police did used to park towards the end of Catharine and Webster streets as they patrolled the area.

Police checked some residential security cameras hoping to catch the person or people responsible for the car break-ins.

Police remind everyone to park in well-lit areas and avoid leaving valuables in your car.

It's something some residents have already done -- parking farther away in well-lit areas. Even though some of the streets require permits, residents say they'll take their chances.

"We risk getting parking tickets," said one resident, "but that's better than paying $3,000 or $4,000 for replacing a car window."

