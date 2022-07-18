ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Troubleshooters: Starr Street smell

By Andy Liscano
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
When you open a new restaurant, the last thing you want to have to deal with is a bad smell that could turn customers away.

On tonight's Troubleshooters report, the folks who opened Rey's restaurant in downtown Corpus Christi, asked for our help getting a resolution to a "smelly" situation that could negatively impact business.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning, trucks with CC Disposal stop to empty as many as ten of their dumpsters that service the businesses on Starr Street.

Frank Betancourt and his family are the owners of Rey's.
They just opened for business in June. It's a breakfast place.

He explains why he called us claiming CC Disposal wasn't returning his calls.

"The problem that happens is, when all the liquids from those dumpsters run out the bottom of the truck, onto the street, and onto our curb," he said.

And when that happens, the workers at Rey's take it upon themselves to wash the street down in front of the restaurant, so it doesn't smell.

"And then we're stuck with the smelly stench smell of all those liquids for at least two days afterwards," he told us.

The same day we spoke with Betancourt, we also called CC Disposal.
We were transferred once. Twice. Three times, before being told we'd have to speak with their corporate office in The Woodlands.

We called the corporate office. No response.

But later that same day, Betancourt says William Horne, with CC Disposal, showed up on Starr Street, unexpectedly.

"They did apologize for not responding earlier. And he did apologize for any material that was left on the street," Betancourt said.

Betancourt says Horne also told him that the truck for this particular route would be checked for maintenance, and corrected if necessary.

We'll check back with Betancourt in a few days to make sure the leaks have stopped.

By the way, the Troubleshooters spoke with William Horne of CC Disposal.

He assured us they put the safety of their clients and the community first and foremost, and they will make sure those leaks don't affect Starr Street any longer.

