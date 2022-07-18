ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, WI

Fireworks rescheduled for Wiener and Kraut Day in Waterloo

By Harrison Freuck hfreuck@apg-wi.com
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

The fireworks scheduled to light up the sky over Waterloo’s Firemen’s Park on the Fourth of July are now rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 during the city’s annual Wiener and Kraut Day.

The timeframe for the rescheduled show isn’t yet set, but it will likely be at 7:30 or 8 p.m., city parks coordinator Gabe Haberkorn said in a statement to the Courier.

Haberkorn said the July Fourth fireworks were canceled due to poor weather, specifically the storms that hit much of the southern portion of Wisconsin in the afternoon.

“The storms that rolled through early afternoon didn’t allow for us to set-up the show and looking at radar and predictions for showtime, we felt it was in the best interest to cancel,” Haberkorn said.

He added that with the delay in setting up and the wet conditions, setting off the fireworks that night wasn’t the safest route.

“In hindsight, it was the right decision as when the timeframe came around for the show, another small system moved in with light rain and lightning,” Haberkorn said. “I know other area shows decided to go forward, but their circumstances might have been different than ours and we feel that we made the right decision.”

The 62nd annual Wiener and Kraut Day will take place Sept. 10 at Firemen’s Park and in the surrounding downtown area.

ABOUT

The Courier has been serving the Waterloo, Marshall and surrounding communities since 1872. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at couriernews.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waterloo_marshall/

