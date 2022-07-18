ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

July being July

By Rob Perillo
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago

A typical July pattern will continue for Acadiana over the next week to 10 days with hazy, hot and humid conditions expected along with the daily chance of an afternoon thundershower.

Rain chances look to stay in the 20% range Tuesday and likely closer to 10% into Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veVcm_0gk3ZOIO00
Rob Perillo/KATC

Toward the end of the week Acadiana may see a little more atmospheric instability, and coupled with additional moisture pooling in the area, should create an environment more conducive for afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity (30-40%) Thursday into Friday.

Overall little change in the pattern is anticipated in the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

The ongoing story for Acadiana in the near-term will be the heat with highs expected in the mid-90s over the next few days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jj6WO_0gk3ZOIO00
Rob Perillo/KATC

Heat indices will likely reach in the 103-110° for most of Acadiana, with a Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 7:00 pm Tuesday for the northern Acadiana parishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6OxU_0gk3ZOIO00
Rob Perillo/KATC

The heat may be a little more oppressive Wednesday before slightly better rain chance return later this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lkPF_0gk3ZOIO00
Rob Perillo/KATC

While it's been rather busy in the Eastern Pacific, the Atlantic tropics remain quiet and it is expected to stay that way more than likely for several weeks ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwSLs_0gk3ZOIO00
Rob Perillo/KATC

Long range climate models are indicating that we might not see much in the Atlantic Basin until the first week or two into August...and indeed, the tropics can take their sweet time!

------------------------------------------------------------

