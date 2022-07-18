ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

NIPD is reinstating COVID protocols

 4 days ago
To slow the spread of the COVID virus, the New Iberia Police Department has reinstated its restricted operations protocol, effective immediately.

The front lobby will only be open for those wishing to obtain copies of previously documented incidents. The front lobby will be restricted to one (1) person at a time. Masks are required.

Anyone needing to file a police report is asked to contact the non-emergency number at (337) 369-2306. Nonemergency complaints, not requiring an on-scene investigation, will be handled over the phone.

NIPD will continue to respond to emergency calls.

