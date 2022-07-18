ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Portage's Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park returning this Friday

By Adam Luchies
 4 days ago
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks & Recreation has announced the return of Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park. Both events will be held this Friday.

Friday at the Flats will be held at the Celery Flats Pavilion from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Dinner and dessert options will be available from multiple food vendors including Blue Plate Food Truck, Curry in a Hurry, Motor Mouth Food Truck, Specialty Cheesecake and Dessert Company, and Theresa’s Kitchen. The event will also have performances from local musicians. Dogpatch Lullaby will perform at 4:45 p.m. The Iconix Box will also perform towards the end of the event.

Movies in the Park will be held at the Celery Flats Historical Area. The movie will begin at around 9 p.m. when it is dark. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or a chair for lawn seating. The movie shown will be 2021 Disney animated film Raya and the Last Dragon. The film follows Raya, a warrior princess who goes on a journey to find the last dragon to save her father and her home. The film stars Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, Awkwafina as Sisu, and Izaac Wang as Boun. It was directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. The film went on to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park will be held on Friday, July 22. More information about the events can be found on the City of Portage’s Facebook page.

