Three Sun Prairie schools earn Lowey Learning Center grants

Westside Elementary School, 1320 Buena Vista Drive, is one of three Sun Prairie school named by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant recipients. File/Contributed

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction awarded $8.8 million to 77 sites across to state — including three in the Sun Prairie Area School District — to support student learning and development opportunities during out-of-school time hours.

CH Bird Elementary School, 1170 N Bird St.; Prairie Phoenix Academy, currently located at 160 South St. but soon to relocate to 220 Kroncke Drive; and Westside Elementary School, located at 1320 Buena Vista Drive, were named Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant Awardees for the 2022-23 school year, according to Wisconsin DPI.

The funds were allocated to the Wisconsin DPI by the U.S. Department of Education as part of the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant Program. The programs aim to improve student achievement, attendance, and behavior by providing enriching academic activities for youth during non-school hours.

About 10,000 Wisconsin students received services through 21st CCLC programs in 2021-22 at the state’s nearly 150 grant-funded sites. The Madison Metropolitan School District had 15 schools that received Lowey grants, and the Goodman Community Center has three MMSD schools it is working with as part of the program.

On average, students spent about 18 hours a week at a CCLC-funded program, receiving education in arts and music, drug and violence prevention, financial literacy, credit recovery, apprenticeships, environmental literacy, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), in addition to tutoring services. 21st CCLC sites also offer adult family members activities that promote engagement in their children’s education.

Applicants for this grant funding must be Title I eligible, demonstrate how they will target students in need of academic support, and must be determined as needing additional intervention and support.

Any public or private entity proposing to serve a qualifying school may apply. A qualifying school is:

• eligible for Title I school-wide programming AND:

• in program improvement status per Title I designation, OR

• has been determined by a local education agency (LEA) as in need of intervention and support to improve academic achievement and other outcomes, AND

• enrolls students who may be at risk for academic failure, dropping out of school, involvement in criminal or delinquent activities, or who lack strong positive role models.

Grants are made to awardees for five consecutive years, contingent on satisfactory progress toward achieving goals.

For more information regarding the program, visit the Wisconsin DPI’s website.