Tami Roman’s ‘Caught In The Act: Unfaithful’ Renewed For Season 2 At VH1 Ahead Of Season 1 Premiere

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, a reality series hosted by former Basketball Wives and The Real World star Tami Roman, has been renewed for a second season at VH1.

Paramount Global’s cable network has picked up the infidelity series for a second run of 20 episodes ahead of its premiere at 9 p.m. tonight (July 18). The six-part show was originally set to debut in May but was pushed back to July.

The series explores the subject of infidelity through the point of view of the person who learns they aren’t the only one in their significant other’s life.

Roman sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the act. With the help of a relationship expert and a private investigator, she will uncover the shocking truths and get the receipts to expose the cheats.

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Jennifer Aguirre, John Varela and executive in charge of production Liz Kim for VH1. Lashan Browning and Kim McKoy are executive producers for New Group Productions. Tami Roman also serves as consulting producer.

“The fact that Caught in the Act: Unfaithful was renewed without the public ever viewing the first episode is a testament to just how special and needed this show really is,” said Roman. “I want to thank VH1 for entrusting me with such an empowering and entertaining series. We all want love but it’s always good to know the truth about who you’re trying to love. This show, if nothing else, will provide us with the insight into what to look for.”

Niecy the Budgetnista
3d ago

So happy 4 Tammy !🎉 Glad she dropped Shawnee & Evil Evelyn on Basketball Wives & Bossed up 💪🏾 I hope her show is a continuing success also I hope she gets a grip on her weight Something is off I've been there b4 So I'm speaking out of concern 🙏🏾

Tweetie
3d ago

Bless your heart from food stamps to "Ching ching" You did that!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🌹💰 and the Ms. Pat show is right up your alley, Sassy, attitude and snap backs..🤣

Dnitra B. Jones
3d ago

I watched the show and it looks like a reboot of "Cheaters". probably won't watch anymore but I do wish her well and glad she left that toxic BBW. Be blessed Tami

