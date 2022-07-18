ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Elevates Blue Jeans with Double-Breasted Blazer for ‘Bullet Train’ in Paris

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LzOO_0gk3Yu8V00

Aaron Taylor-Johnson made a casual-formal statement on the press tour for “Bullet Train” in Paris.

The action film stars Brad Pitt as an assassin caught on a bullet train with numerous other assassins, all vying for a mysterious briefcase. The movie — which also stars Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry and Bad Bunny — premieres on August 5.

The Golden Globe-winning actor posed with Pitt, King and Tyree Henry, as well as director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick, at the Bateau L’Excellence near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday. For the occasion, he wore a navy blazer in a double-breasted silhouette, topped with sharp lapels and rows of gold buttons. Taylor-Johnson’s jacket was layered over a pinstriped shirt, as well as blue jeans and a brown leather belt — simultaneously combining different dress codes for a chicly nonchalant appearance. Completing his look was a gold pendant necklace, chain bracelet and single thin hoop earring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVgRV_0gk3Yu8V00
Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the “Bullet Train” photocall at Bateau L’Excellence in Paris on July 16, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mtyD_0gk3Yu8V00
Brad Pitt, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, David Leitch and Kelly McCormick attend the “Bullet Train” photocall at Bateau L’Excellence in Paris on July 16, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Though the “Godzilla” actor’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely he boosted his outfit with a set of matching or coordinating boots. Similar styles have emerged as an alternative for men’s red carpet footwear, veering between the casual nature of a sneaker and the formality of a loafer — which would create an ideal in-between silhouette for Taylor-Johnson’s equally half-formal, half-casual outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwjJG_0gk3Yu8V00
Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the “Bullet Train” photocall at Bateau L’Excellence in Paris on July 16, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Taylor-Johnson’s footwear styles are classic and relaxed. The “Avengers: Age of Ultron” star’s red carpet looks incorporate glossy black or brown leather slip-on loafers and lace-up brogues, hailing from top brands including Gucci. Off-duty, the actor often wears colorful and single-toned sneakers by Nike and Adidas, as well as lace-up work boots.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Taraji P Henson Glitters in Double Slit Dress With Steel Neck Chain Strap & Disco Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P Henson arrived on the red carpet for the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in sparkling style. The “Empire” star twirled for the cameras, showing off the intense sparkle of her dress. The Tom Ford gown was covered in silver sparkles all set on gray fabric, the shimmer gleaming under the cameras flash. The dress had an asymmetrical top with a chain rope trailing up the shoulder like a strap, securing around her neck and down her back. The silver gown also had a slit running up the side, which helped show...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Brad Pitt Pops in Sorbet Drawstring Suit and Slip-On Sneakers for ‘Bullet Train’ in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Brad Pitt brought a relaxed ease to his latest press tour for “Bullet Train” in Paris. The action film stars Pitt as an assassin caught on a bullet train with numerous other assassins, all vying for a mysterious briefcase. The movie — which also stars Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny — premieres August 5. The Oscar-winning actor posed with King, Tyree Henry and Taylor-Johnson, as well as director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick, at the Bateau L’Excellence near the Eiffel Tower. For the occasion, he wore a light sorbet-toned orange...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Brad Pitt Gives Suiting Slouchy Twists With Suede Boots at ‘Bullet Train’ London Screening

Click here to read the full article. Brad Pitt returned to form for the latest “Bullet Train” screening in Berlin, Germany. For the occasion, the actor continued his understated style trajectory while making a statement on the red carpet. The “Tree of Life” star continued his groovy suiting streak at the Cineworld Leicester Square on Thursday, arriving in a slouchy black velvet suit. Giving the piece a bohemian twist was faint red stitching on its blazer and trouser hems. Completing the set was a warm gray Henley shirt with hook-and-loop closures and blue stitching, as well as large black aviator sunglasses....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jon Hamm Goes Dapper Alongside Girlfriend Anna Osceola in Floral Maxi Dress & Metallic Red Sandals at ESPYS 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jon Hamm arrived in dapper style alongside girlfriend Anna Osceola tonight at the 2022 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. The stars aligned, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports on the red carpet. Osceola was a vision in florals, making a bold statement for the coveted annual event. Osceola donned a fitted black and red maxi dress with thick straps. The dress was littered with red blooming flowers and greenery sprawled across the fabric. The “Law and Order” actress accessorized with a simple gold chain, letting the maxi dress speak for itself....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
David Leitch
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Kelly Mccormick
Person
Joey King
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Blue Jeans#The Avenge
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Shimmers in Green Sequins for Night Out With George Clooney in Italy

Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney. The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

140K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy