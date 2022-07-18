ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Got Milk?: Ani Liu at Cuchifritos Gallery + Project Space

By Diana Seo Hyung Lee
Art in America
Art in America
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foDxN_0gk3Yqbb00
Ani Liu, Untitled (Labor of Love) (detail), 2022, breastmilk, diaper hydrogel, diaper cotton, glass, mirrored acrylic, spandex fiber. Photo D Peterschmidt

Visitors arrive at Ani Liu’s show “Ecologies of Care” at Cuchifritos Gallery + Project Space already overwhelmed from having entered through Essex Market, a mazelike configuration of vendors selling produce and items from local artisans. For Liu, whose research-based practice often deals with systems of labor, this entry is not distracting, but fitting.

As in her prior shows, Liu’s exhibition has the pristine atmosphere of a space where controlled experiments might take place. Untitled (Labor of Love), 2022, standing against the gallery’s back window, is the first work to come into view: a rectangular acrylic sculpture that glistens as it catches and refracts light from outside. Small glass tubes filled with either breastmilk, diaper hydrogel, or diaper cotton populate the horizontal frame—each row representing one hour, each column, one day—diagramming, in order, every feeding and diaper change during Liu’s child’s first 30 days of life. While nodding to Mary Kelly’s Post-Partum Document (1973–79), in which the artist recorded her son’s growth and milestones as well as her inner thoughts as a new mother, Liu’s piece documents the labor of early child-rearing in a sort of time sheet, without particular emphasis on the relational dynamic or psychological landscape of mother and child.

Strewn across the gallery floor, Untitled (Feeding Through Space and Time), 2022, comprises loops of tubing that circulate “milk” from a pump inside a pale yellow box. The liquid volume circulating therein is equivalent to the supply that Liu herself would have created over a month’s time, nearly six gallons. Although the liquid is an emulsion of oils Liu created to closely resemble the breast milk she fed her son, the viewing experience is visceral. As the pump hums rhythmically, a sense of futility emerges as the milk goes back into the pump and out again. No bottle is being filled here. The flow is merely a measurement of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sO1ND_0gk3Yqbb00
Ani Liu, Untitled (Feeding Through Space and Time) (detail), 2022, food grade tubing, liquid pump, air pump, microcontroller, synthetic milk. Technical consultants: William Liu, Julian Goldman. Photo Ani Liu

Liu’s lactic clock points to larger concerns beyond her own production. While breast milk is championed as having the most health benefits for babies, it has also become another means of controlling and shaming mothers who may not have the time, support, or ability to breastfeed, especially given the common lack of postpartum care. Women in the workplace are often left to pump in their cubicles on lunch breaks, as few employers provide dedicated space or time for it.

While these works suggest a visual companion to women’s postpartum experience, they may initially strike a viewer as being cold or mechanized. But Liu’s work has the potential to promote more care for mothers by presenting their effort as measurable and knowable rather than shrouded in mystery, overshadowed by the start of a new life, where the attention always shifts. Indeed, visual culture tends to portray new mothers either as hysterics or as peaceful Madonnas gazing lovingly at their young. Liu draws attention to the fuller experience of early motherhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUuxV_0gk3Yqbb00
Ani Liu, A.I. Toys (unboxing mania) (detail), 2021, machine learning algorithm, 3d printed toys, holographic vinyl, collector’s case. Research team: Ryan Thorpe, Andrea Li, Michelle Lim, Jenny Zhang Photo Brad Farwell

While these milk-focused works are specific to the artist’s body and labor, another group of her works here explores the nonhuman future of child-rearing. A.I. Toys (unboxing mania), 2021, and A.I. Toys (MEGA HAUL RANDOM AND MIXED SURPRISE ULTRA RARE UNBOXING COMPILATION!!!), 2022, are part of an ongoing series for which Liu created a machine-learning algorithm to study toys marketed according to gender, and then had the algorithm invent new toys, which she 3D printed, based on the data. The resulting strange objects, called “Silver Scented Pony Hair Barbie Doll” or “Aqua Rider Scoot Knifeman Figure,” clearly convey how toys marketed to girls, usually focused on themes of caretaking or grooming, differ from those for boys, which tend to center on machinery and violence. Liu’s absurd toys capture how even seemingly innocuous items intended for play reflect oppressive gendered roles, and can be inadvertently passed on to children.

Another work in the exhibition, Untitled (Milk fat globules), 2022, is a circular print on aluminum with scalloped edges, depicting an ambiguous image of small bubbles—partly including a 40 x magnification of Liu’s breast milk. The bubbles are milk fat globules surrounded by a tri-layer membrane containing proteins that play a role in building an infant’s immune system. While much research has been conducted about the importance of antibodies, oligosaccharides, and DHA for developing children, the significance of this membrane appears less widely known, and homogenization usually removes it; after discovering its extra benefits, some baby formula companies are now reengineering the casing. Liu is interested in the metaphorical implications of this development: women, who are often politically reduced to vessels for carrying children, and who are then expected to raise those kids through overlooked labor, can produce milk that contains unacknowledged carriers of sustenance for their babies. This is not an affirmation of women as vessels nor an assertion that breast milk is the only right option. It is an exhortation to look more closely not only at the unborn, but also at the women who bear them, without turning away.

Comments / 0

Related
Art in America

Value and Its Sources: Slavery and the History of Art

AT THE END OF 2021, the National Gallery in London published initial findings from an inquiry into its ties to transatlantic slavery conducted in collaboration with University College London’s Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. The report named individuals involved with the museum in its early decades who profited from slavery or the slave trade, either through the direct enslavement of people or through financial ties to plantation economies. It is a lengthy list, encompassing collectors, philanthropists, and artists. Among those named are the marine insurance magnate John Julius Angerstein, whose collection of paintings by Raphael, Rubens, Van Dyck, and others formed the museum’s foundational bequest; the painter Thomas Gainsborough, who benefited from the patronage of Antiguan sugar planters; and the sovereign and art collector Charles I, who in 1632 granted royal authorization to syndicates trafficking enslaved Africans from the Guinea coast to the Americas.
MUSEUMS
Art in America

Daniel Tobin on Artistic Intent, Making Mistakes, and Metal Casting with Sustainable Materials

Q&A with Daniel Tobin, cofounder and creative director of UAP (Urban Art Projects). When my brother and I started Urban Artists [now UAP] in the early 1990s, we were interested in connecting with artists and making work for public space. Originally, we encouraged developers to start investing in public works, which helped our business get a foothold in the public art sector in Australia. We set up a small workshop in our hometown of Brisbane on the east coast of Australia, with a team of four. There, we built our own furnaces, bought an old metal workshop, and built our foundry. We started casting in bronze only and we’ve grown from there. Currently, we do wax printing and metal casting of various sorts in ten locations worldwide. But ultimately, we’re makers at heart and we’re very proud of the part that we play in the art ecosystem. We see ourselves as custodians of the making process. Bronze has been cast for five millennia, since the Bronze Age, and we continue doing so today.
DESIGN
Art in America

In the Studio: Dayanita Singh’s New Conceptions of Photography

Click here to read the full article. Dayanita Singh considers how photographic images inhabit our imagination and affect both memory and life in the present. Born in New Delhi in 1961, she initially planned to become a graphic designer, and enrolled at the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, where a class assignment for which she photographed Hindustani classical musicians resulted in her first book project and a lifelong appreciation for the camera and its ability to convey the intimacy of relationships. Over the last three decades, Singh has developed a distinctive practice in which the photographic image is key,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Toys#Essex Market#Post Partum Document
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Art in America

The Work of Worms

Though small, spineless, and slimy, worms play an indispensable role in many ecosystems. The organisms’ work continually turning soil—breaking down organic matter, turning it into fertilizer, and actively resisting being extracted from the dirt—galvanizes British sculptor Alice Channer, who sees their embeddedness in their material surroundings and their continual, collective processing of them, as analogous to the work of an artist. Channer met on Zoom with Amy Stewart, worm expert and author of the 2004 book The Earth Moved: On the Remarkable Achievements of Earthworms, for a conversation on the compelling ways of being and living that earthworms model.
ANIMALS
Art in America

Paper and Politics: Amy Lien and Enzo Camacho at 47 Canal

The titular video work ⽻化 (wings becoming), 2022, in Amy Lien and Enzo Camacho’s recent solo presentation at 47 Canal invigorated the New York gallery with the whirring of 16mm film, the heat of the projector, and the shifting light of the images in the viewing room. The short piece features a stop-motion animation of paper butterflies fluttering on a lightbox as well as a scene in which their bodies burn over a flickering flame. Lending the film’s diaphanous qualities to the main gallery space, Study for Compost Light(2022), an overhead sculpture comprising magnifying glasses and onion-skin paper, threw amplified shadows on an expansive wall.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Art in America

Bulging Codpieces & Multicolored Tights: Renaissance Men’s Fashion Today

Click here to read the full article. Certain men’s fashions have always been controversial. In 2014, Mark Rylance, a star of the BBC’s popular sixteenth-century TV drama “Wolf Hall,” told reporters that he thought “the codpieces are too small.” The actor, who played chief minister Thomas Cromwell, protagonist of the Hilary Mantel best seller on which the series was based, speculated that the sartorial edit was perhaps a directive from the show’s American producers, who feared that historically accurate codpieces might shock their transatlantic viewers. Indeed, if you look at any number of Renaissance portraits of Henry VIII, you might...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Art in America

From the Archives: Claes Oldenburg’s Awakening

After the recent death of Claes Oldenburg, Art in America is looking back on a May 2012 feature in which Martin Friedman, former director of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, attended to the major themes and motifs of the artist’s work. —Eds. CLAES OLDENBURG AND I were sitting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Art in America

From Protest to Rest: Joshua Rashaad McFadden at the George Eastman Museum

Two years ago, photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden drove 15 hours from his Rochester, New York, hometown to Minneapolis to take part in what is now recognized as a landmark event in American history. Police officer Derek Chauvin had just murdered George Floyd, and protests against police brutality were erupting in the streets of Minneapolis and quickly spreading across the country. McFadden joined the sea of protesters and photographed the collective expression of fury and grief under the purpling twilight.
ROCHESTER, NY
Art in America

Art in America

1K+
Followers
567
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture.

 https://www.artnews.com/c/art-in-america/

Comments / 0

Community Policy