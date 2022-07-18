Ayden residents dealing with aftermath of flash flooding

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax; Nash The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Nash County in central North Carolina Northern Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Southeastern Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 501 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Dortches, or 11 miles north of Rocky Mount, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Scotland Neck, Dortches, Whitakers, Hobgood, Speed, Leggett and Battleboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO