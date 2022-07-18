ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

Ayden residents dealing with aftermath of flash flooding

WNCT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter flash floods swept through parts of Eastern...

www.wnct.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax; Nash The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Nash County in central North Carolina Northern Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Southeastern Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 501 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Dortches, or 11 miles north of Rocky Mount, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Scotland Neck, Dortches, Whitakers, Hobgood, Speed, Leggett and Battleboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Key I-40 ramp in Johnston County to close this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A key Interstate 40 ramp in Johnston County will close this weekend while crews work on a new traffic pattern. The exit ramp at N.C. 42 east (Exit 312) will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville citizens are looking to hit the Mega Millions Lottery

WNCT's Kim Wooten interviews local citizens about playing the Mega Millions Lottery. Greenville citizens are looking to hit the Mega Millions …. Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered. Living Local: Morehead City and Alive at 5. K9 Law and Order seminar hosts 40 teams for training. ECU professor, infectious...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Crews recover man’s body after minivan drives into Roanoke River

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they found a minivan and its driver that ended up in the Roanoke River yesterday afternoon outside of Williamston. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says crews made the discovery around 9:30 a.m. this morning. He said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
Ayden, NC
wraltechwire.com

More broadband access coming to Pitt, Edgecombe, Nash counties

CHARLOTTE – More high-speed internet access is coming to Pitt, Edgecombe and Nash counties as part of an expansion plan from Charlotte-based Conterra Networks. The company says it will invest some $13.7 million in its next step and another $18.2 million over five years. “We’re committed to enabling limitless...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Mount Olive driver license office to close

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will soon close its Mount Olive driver license office located at 110 N. Chestnut St. The last date services will be provided at that location is July 29. Following the closure, the Mount Olive DMV staff will be reassigned to Wayne County’s other...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
WNCT

Report: New Bern, Greenville are top places to move

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern and Greenville are looking really popular to out-of-towners. In a new report released by MoveBuddha.com, they analyze which cities are attracting the highest proportions of moves in 2022. Since the start of the year, Greenville is still attracting higher proportions of people moving in than out.
NEW BERN, NC
#Eastern North Carolina
wunc.org

North Carolina DOT will study Raleigh to Greenville passenger rail

Transportation planners will study the feasibility of extending passenger train service to Greenville. It's one of several expansion proposals under consideration. Right now, you can technically take a train to Greenville. Amtrak runs a shuttle bus between its station in Wilson and downtown. But Pitt County leaders want the real thing. They say their growing community — home to East Carolina University — will benefit from a direct train connection to Raleigh.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville Passenger Rail System feasibility study

Supporters of same-sex marriage in the U.S. are celebrating a victory. Yesterday the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act. It now heads to the Senate, where its future is in question. Today WITN talked to supporters about what it would mean for it to pass. South Creek High School,...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Texas Company Runs the City of New Bern’s Livestreaming Services

New Bern Now started covering local government in June 2021. At the time, we watched virtually due to COVID. There were inaudible volume levels and/or periods of no volume and buffering along with livestream feeds stopping in the middle of meetings. Wanting to hear what was happening, we decided to physically attend and record meetings at City Hall, in order to accurately report information to the public.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Wilson, Whirligig Park, brewing and more

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wilson is our latest stop in our month-long Living Local segments. Each weekday in July we are taking a look at cities and towns around Eastern North Carolina to find out what makes them special. There’s a lot special about Wilson. In downtown Wilson is one of the most unique parks […]
WILSON, NC
WITN

Free concert hosted in Farmville Thursday

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN)— A museum in Farmville is hosting a free concert for residents Thursday evening. The Music in the Park event will be at the May Museum, located on Main Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The music will be provided by Trainweck and local food trucks,...
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Nash County man celebrates $1.4 million jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is celebrating a big win after trying his luck on a Cash 5 lottery ticket. Sherman Reedy, of Rocky Mount, hit a $1,432,942 jackpot win. Reedy’s win became the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the Cash 5 game. He bought...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Crash involving camper blocks I-95 in Johnston County

Kenly, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Kenly were closed after a crash involving a camper. Authorities opened one lane of the interstate around 11 a.m. to allow people to pass through. Traffic was backed up in the area, near Truck Stop Road, into...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Groundbreaking Held For Homewood Suites At The Maxwell Center

GOLDSBORO – The Wayne County Board of Commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony June 30 to launch the construction of the Homewood Suites by BPR Properties on the campus of The Maxwell Center in Goldsboro. Work is set to begin on the hotel in mid-July and should last 18 months. The nearly 76,000 square-foot Homewood Suites will have 110 rooms as well as additional meeting space to compliment The Maxwell Center’s convention and meeting spaces.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Residents unhappy with living conditions at Greenville complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Complaints about the living conditions at a complex in Greenville have been swirling around social media. 9 On Your Side decided to do some digging to see what’s going on. The complaints center around Copper Beech Townhomes in Greenville. Tenants say not only are...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Major businesses close doors, causing concern for Rocky Mount community

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Major businesses close doors, causing concern for Rocky Mount community. A pair of national corporations are shutting down businesses in Rocky Mount in the coming...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Development and growth threaten N.C.'s biggest industry

BENSON, N.C. — John Langdon’s family has been on Johnston County land for generations. He, and now his sons, have watched as development has changed the landscape of Johnston County. “We actually sold eight acres for I-40 to be put in, and then a little later we bought...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

