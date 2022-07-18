ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks and Eastern Chester. In New Jersey, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most dangerous combination of hot temperatures and high humidity is expected to occur during Sunday. Temperatures at night will struggle to drop below 80 degrees, especially in the highly urbanized areas such as Center City Philadelphia.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

High heat for New Castle County firefighters

Three fires, two of them multi-alarm, kept New Castle County firefighters scrambling on Thursday. The first fire occurred in a house on Parker Lane near New Castle around 1 p.m. on July 21, 2022. Investigators said faulty electrical wiring in the attic was to blame. One resident, a 62-year-old man,...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Hot Weather Stifles Del. State Fair Open

HARRINGTON, Del. - The sound of the band organ is the signal to "Come One, Come All" to the Delaware State Fair. But Thursday afternoon, after the gates opened at noon, visitors were few and far between on Chambers Road. "We are always expecting heat when we come to Delaware,"...
HARRINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Ghost Towns in Delaware That You Can Visit

- If you love history, a visit to one of the many Ghost Towns in Delaware may be just the ticket!. These abandoned places may contain broken bottles and pottery shards and are filled with a rich history. American history lovers will enjoy these haunted places, and visitors will get a feel for pioneer life. While it may be eerie and surreal, a visit to a ghost town will be a thrilling adventure.
DELAWARE STATE
WGAL

Route 30 near Route 222 reopens in Lancaster County

Route 30 has reopened in Lancaster County after it was briefly shut down Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Route 30 were closed between New Holland Avenue and Route 222 north. Again, the road is now open. Stay with WGAL for updates on this breaking story. Remember, you can always...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Fourteen Units Damaged In Pike Creek-Area Apartment Fire, Five Cats Perish

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that this afternoon’s apartment building fire in Newark was accidental, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the blaze, reported around 2:30 pm, occurred in the 1800 block of Sheldon Drive in the Preserve at Deacons Walk....
NEWARK, DE
CBS Baltimore

Rollover crash closes I-95 North near Havre De Grace, 2 seriously injured

BALTIMORE -- A rollover crash Thursday morning on I-95 North near Havre De Grace left multiple people injured and the highway shut down, the Susquehanna Hose Company said. Maryland State Police said troopers responded about 7 a.m. to the crash on I-95 near mile marker 87.9. Police said the two right lanes and the shoulder are blocked as of 8 a.m.Two people suffered life-threatening injuries, while more people are being taken to local trauma centers, the hose company said. An MSP medevac helicopter will be landing at the Harford Jewish Center on Earlton Road, the hose company said. At least one person is being flown to Shock Trauma, according to state police. Maryland highway cameras show a serious backup on the highway as of 8 a.m. 
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
Cape Gazette

DelDOT sign shop is a busy place

We all drive by dozens, if not hundreds of them, every day. Roadway signs not only direct us, they also play a critical role in driving safety. Imagine a world without stop signs. Motorists don't give the story behind Delaware's roadway signs any thought, but the Delaware Department of Transportation...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Delaware State Fair Back in Town for Hottest Week of the Year

HARRINGTON, Del. - It's the hottest week of the year and you know what that means: the Delaware State Fair is back in town. Food won't be the only thing sizzling at the state fair in Harrington this week. Summer is sizzling and fairgoers will feel it as temperatures flirt near 100 degrees. Danny Aguilar, the assistant general manager & director of marketing with the Delaware State Fair, is encouraging fairgoers to bring water and take advantage of cooling spots across the fairgrounds.
HARRINGTON, DE
WBOC

DelDOT to Temporarily Close Portion of Lewes-Georgetown Trail

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that the Lewes-Georgetown Trail will be closed from Cool Spring to Savannah roads, starting 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, until 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21, pending weather. The closure is due to a required herbicide application for vegetation control.
NJ.com

Driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer on I-295

A Gloucester County woman was killed Wednesday night when her car collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 295. Allison Dephillipo, 27, of Gibbstown, was driving a car southbound in West Deptford Township around 6:30 p.m. when her vehicle struck the rear of the truck, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | A different kind of summer camp in New Castle County

About two dozen high school-aged students are getting a glimpse at life as a first responder through a first of its kind camp offered by New Castle County. New Castle County EMS Lieutenant David Aber said the Police and Paramedic Youth program introduces the campers to various aspects of the public safety experience.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Three Alarm Fire Keeps Firefighters Busy Thursday Night

Just before 10:30, Thursday evening Firefighters from the Christiana Fire Company were alerted to a fire alarm and responded to the 100 block of J and M Drive in New Castle. Upon arrival, Command reported smoke showing from a commercial structure at that location and requested additional companies to respond.
NEW CASTLE, DE
abc27.com

Thief steals 500 gallons of gas in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for someone who stole 500 gallons of gas. The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the fuel theft occurred on July 14 around 2 a.m. The suspects in the pictured white van arrived at Liberty gas station on Willow Street Pike and bypassed the security system on the fuel pumps.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigate Shooting in North Tatnall Street

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday evening at approximately 7:11 p.m. in the 700 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 45-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with...
WILMINGTON, DE

