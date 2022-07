Along the upscale eastern edge of Mount Baker, this stately yet whimsical 1929 Tudor Revival home has formal gathering spaces, two statement fireplaces, at least five window benches, and a whole lot of bold wallpaper across four floors—and it has killer Lake Union views from three of them. Like many of the beautiful homes on Cascadia Avenue, it was built by spec developer and contractor Nels Tom Midland, but this one has some extra-special touches, including the tidy, raised lattice and accents built into the brick.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO