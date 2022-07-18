ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

East Coast in United States: Eastern Seaboard Cities and Activities

travelexperta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe east coast of the US is an amazing area to explore if you are looking for a great adventure within the country. Here is a guide on the best places to visit, hotels to stay at, and things to do. Take a look at this guide to East Coast USA...

travelexperta.com

Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Day-Drinking in Ocean City, Maryland

Ah, good old-fashioned day drinking. There's nothing like sitting on the beach by the ocean, soaking up the sun, cold drink in hand. When you're on vacation in Ocean City, it's always a good time to crack open a cold one or mix up your favorite concoction. You'll find no shortage of bars in the area serving your favorite libations around the clock. Here are a few of the best places to day drink in Ocean City. Best of all, they are all located on the beach, so you can enjoy the sand and saltwater while you sip away the day.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Shark Caught in Nanticoke River

A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected.
SALISBURY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Local Restaurants Near Ocean City, Maryland

If you're visiting Ocean City in the summer, it can be hard to find a restaurant that isn't busy. If you don't mind driving a few extra miles, there are some amazing local restaurants just outside of Ocean City that have delicious food, friendly service, and most importantly, available seating with shorter wait times. Here are a few restaurants near Ocean City, Maryland you'll want to visit again.
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

Surf’s Up: Red Bull Foam Wreckers Coming to Ocean City This Weekend

Surf’s Up! Are you ready to catch some waves? A brand-new surfing contest revolutionizing the industry is preparing to make a stop in Ocean City, Maryland, this Saturday, July 23. The Red Bull Foam Wreckers series promotes surfing for people of all skill levels ages 16 and over looking for a way to enjoy the waves in a relaxed and exciting way.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

All you need to do is look at the weather forecast to know that it's almost time for the 2022 Delaware State Fair. On what always seems to be the hottest week of the year, this year's fair kicks off on Thursday, July 21, and runs through Saturday, July 30, at the state fairgrounds in Harrington.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes-Georgetown Trail closing July 20

The Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail will be closed from Cool Spring Road to Savannah Road from 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, until 5 p.m., Thursday, July 21. The rain dates are from 7 p.m., Thursday, July 21, to 5 p.m., Friday, July 22, for the application of herbicides for weed and vegetation control.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

United States Geological Survey takes flight in Milton

DELAWARE – If you live in the First State and see a helicopter flying through the skies carrying a strange looking piece of equipment, don’t be alarmed. Scientists are using it to collect some important information about water in Delaware. Studying the Delaware Bay. The United States Geological...
MILTON, DE
CBS Philly

Woman Hoping To Find Owner After Finding Pendant With Photo On Rehoboth Beach In Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is on the hunt for the owner of a pendant that was found at a Delaware beach. The woman said she was on Rehoboth Beach with her brother on Sunday when they found the pendant. They said it was found in the sand near Delaware Avenue. Twitter, I need your help! This pendant was found in the sand on Rehoboth Beach DE the morning of July 17. This is someone's sister, mother, warrior, ancestor, or friend. I can tell by the framing, this beautiful Black woman was loved. Help me find the caretaker of this gem. pic.twitter.com/Drg9XH4eFC — Dr Vanessa Riley-Order: Sister Mother Warrior (@VanessaRiley) July 17, 2022 The hunt for its owner has reached social media. The woman’s boss tweeted out an image of the pendant. “This is someone’s sister, mother, warrior, ancestor, or friend,” Dr. Vanessa Riley-Order tweeted.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

DelDOT to Temporarily Close Portion of Lewes-Georgetown Trail

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that the Lewes-Georgetown Trail will be closed from Cool Spring to Savannah roads, starting 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, until 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21, pending weather. The closure is due to a required herbicide application for vegetation control.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Stokely Brothers & Company cannery in 1931

The Stokely Brothers & Company purchased a cannery along the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal just south of Rehoboth Avenue Extended in 1927 for $15,500. Originally established as Atlantic Canning Company in 1911 by John G. Townsend, the operation was strategically placed along the canal with access to the railroad, which ran to the property from the north along what is now the Junction & Breakwater Trail. Visible on the opposite side of the canal in this 1931 photograph is a portion of the original Rehoboth Beach Country Club along State Road. Rehoboth Avenue can be seen in the upper left of the photo. Kentucky-based Stokely Brothers & Company acquired Van Camp Packing Company in 1933 and changed its own name to Stokely-Van Camp in 1944. Stokely-Van Camp sold the property in 1964. The buildings then reportedly fell into disrepair before burning down Aug. 19, 1971. Stokely-Van Camp was acquired by the Quaker Oats Company in 1983. Quaker Oats was acquired by PepsiCo in 2001. The former site of the cannery is now home to the Canal Landing townhouse community. According to a 2001 Cape Gazette article, Canal Landing was developed by real estate agent Wayne Mitchell. The community comprises 70 three-story townhouse units.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Wbaltv.com

Ocean City celebrates Butch Arbin's 50 years with Beach Patrol

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City paid tribute Sunday to a man who has been working to keep the beach safe for swimmers for a half century. Ocean City Beach Patrol Capt. Butch Arbin has been patrolling the beach since the Watergate scandal broke and since the first scientific pocket calculator was introduced, officials said at a gathering Sunday.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Alexandra Reed Baker in Recorder of Deeds race

Alexandra Reed Baker of Harbeson, a lifelong Sussex County resident, is running in the Sept. 13 Republican primary for the Sussex County Recorder of Deeds office held by Republican Scott Dailey. “I have a calling to serve the public. I have the skill set and desire to provide better service...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Officials announce temporary closure of Airport Convenience Center

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County officials have announced the temporary closure of the Airport Convenience Center. The Center, located at 31966 Fooks Road, will close on July 25th for a complete refurbishing. We’re told it will remain closed until the existing one can be demolished and a new ramp can be built.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Servicios Latinos opens in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and local residents were out over the weekend celebrating a new business. Servicios Latinos, a Hispanic women-owned insurance company, opened on Sunday. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
GEORGETOWN, DE

