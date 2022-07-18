Minka Kelly Celebrates Christian Louboutin’s Greek ‘Loubi Paralia’ Collection in Chic Linen Jumpsuit

Minka Kelly stepped into summer in chic style, thanks to Christian Louboutin’s latest summer collection, “Greekaba.”

The “Lansky” actress posed at the brand’s soirée for its Greek-inspired capsule line at Duryea’s in Montauk, New York. For the occasion, she wore a strapless white linen jumpsuit with thick gold hoop earrings. Adding a burst of warm weather-worthy style to her ensemble was a pair of black sunglasses, as well as a “Loubi Paralia” cream and brown leather tote bag accented with elaborate embroideries and gold studs.

Minka Kelly attends Christian Louboutin’s “Loubi Paralia” party for his “Greekaba” collection on July 17, 2022. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

When it came to footwear, the “500 Days of Summer” actress’ shoes weren’t visible. However, it’s likely Kelly wore a set of sandals from Louboutin’s latest collection. Block-heeled pairs proved to be the most popular at the occasion, as seen on Freya Drohan, Severine Keimig and Larsen Thompson.

Minka Kelly attends Christian Louboutin’s “Loubi Paralia” party for his “Greekaba” collection on July 17, 2022. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Louboutin’s “Caba” series celebrates the designer’s passion for international craftsmanship and travel, with a range of footwear and handbags inspired by Greek culture and art — such as embossed leather accents and embroidery that pays tribute to Greek pottery. It’s also noteworthy that a percentage of proceeds from the collection, which is available at Louboutin’s Southhampton pop-up boutique, will be donated to Greek nonprofit Together for Children, which supports disabled children and young adults.

Christian Louboutin’s “Loubi Paralia” party was directly inspired by Grecian beach clubs, further tying into the collection’s Greekaba theme. The event featured a Duryea’s lunch, as well as musical sets by DJ Mona Matsouka and a traditional ‘bouzouki’ player. Guests including Christian Bendek, Serena Goh and Lukas Gage lounged in hammocks, played paddle ball and sipped ouzo cocktails for the occasion, as well.

Mona Matsuoka DJ’s at Christian Louboutin’s “Loubi Paralia” party for his “Greekaba” collection on July 17, 2022. CREDIT: Madison Fender/BFA.com

For years, Kelly has become known for her California-meets-contemporary looks. On the red carpet and at formal occasions, the “Roommate” star can be seen in peep-toe and pointed pumps, as well as chic sandals, from brands like Christian Loubpoutin. When off-duty, her style takes a turn for the casually boho with wedges and ballet flats — plus Ancient Greek Sandals sandals and Vans sneakers.

