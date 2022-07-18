ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montauk, NY

Minka Kelly Celebrates Christian Louboutin’s Greek ‘Loubi Paralia’ Collection in Chic Linen Jumpsuit

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKqvB_0gk3Xo7a00

Minka Kelly stepped into summer in chic style, thanks to Christian Louboutin’s latest summer collection, “Greekaba.”

The “Lansky” actress posed at the brand’s soirée for its Greek-inspired capsule line at Duryea’s in Montauk, New York. For the occasion, she wore a strapless white linen jumpsuit with thick gold hoop earrings. Adding a burst of warm weather-worthy style to her ensemble was a pair of black sunglasses, as well as a “Loubi Paralia” cream and brown leather tote bag accented with elaborate embroideries and gold studs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRm4Z_0gk3Xo7a00
Minka Kelly attends Christian Louboutin’s “Loubi Paralia” party for his “Greekaba” collection on July 17, 2022. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

When it came to footwear, the “500 Days of Summer” actress’ shoes weren’t visible. However, it’s likely Kelly wore a set of sandals from Louboutin’s latest collection. Block-heeled pairs proved to be the most popular at the occasion, as seen on Freya Drohan, Severine Keimig and Larsen Thompson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBtC9_0gk3Xo7a00
Minka Kelly attends Christian Louboutin’s “Loubi Paralia” party for his “Greekaba” collection on July 17, 2022. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Louboutin’s “Caba” series celebrates the designer’s passion for international craftsmanship and travel, with a range of footwear and handbags inspired by Greek culture and art — such as embossed leather accents and embroidery that pays tribute to Greek pottery. It’s also noteworthy that a percentage of proceeds from the collection, which is available at Louboutin’s Southhampton pop-up boutique, will be donated to Greek nonprofit Together for Children, which supports disabled children and young adults.

Christian Louboutin’s “Loubi Paralia” party was directly inspired by Grecian beach clubs, further tying into the collection’s Greekaba theme. The event featured a Duryea’s lunch, as well as musical sets by DJ Mona Matsouka and a traditional ‘bouzouki’ player. Guests including Christian Bendek, Serena Goh and Lukas Gage lounged in hammocks, played paddle ball and sipped ouzo cocktails for the occasion, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DepNG_0gk3Xo7a00
Mona Matsuoka DJ’s at Christian Louboutin’s “Loubi Paralia” party for his “Greekaba” collection on July 17, 2022. CREDIT: Madison Fender/BFA.com

For years, Kelly has become known for her California-meets-contemporary looks. On the red carpet and at formal occasions, the “Roommate” star can be seen in peep-toe and pointed pumps, as well as chic sandals, from brands like Christian Loubpoutin. When off-duty, her style takes a turn for the casually boho with wedges and ballet flats — plus Ancient Greek Sandals sandals and Vans sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see Kelly’s effortless style over the years.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Hits Times Square in Strapless Lace-Up Dress and Pointed Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum took a stroll on the streets of New York in an all-black outfit to visit her very own artwork. The supermodel headed out in the city on Saturday in a BDSM-inspired look. The star trekked to Timee Square to see her painting of her Bored Ape NFT painting. The star excitedly posted the video and pictures of her alongside the art piece for the first time on her Instagram and Twitter. Klum...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paula Patton Pops in Hot Pink Off the Shoulder Dress & Pearl-Top Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Paula Patton brought a bright pop of color to the red carpet. The “Deja Vu” actress hit the BET Awards on Sunday in LA. She served as a presenter for Best Actress award later in the evening, which was won by Zendaya for “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” To the event, Patton wore a hot pink mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The dress featured large, puffy sleeves as well as. ruching along the top portion of the garment. Patton kept her accessories minimal, but classic. She wore dainty earrings, a necklace, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montauk, NY
Lifestyle
City
Montauk, NY
Montauk, NY
Entertainment
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Daring Date Night Look

As a human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney's style has typically been defined by her shift dresses and tailored designer pantsuits, but as of recently, the corporate fashion icon has undergone something of a sartorial transformation. Just this spring, Clooney had ditched her 9-to-5 uniform for a whole new wardrobe of sheer tops, lingerie-inspired dresses, and thigh-high boots. And yesterday, she continued this sexy style direction with a daring date night look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larsen Thompson
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Minka Kelly
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Linda Evangelista, 57, Looks Gorgeous In 1st Modeling Job After Plastic Surgery Left Her ‘Disfigured’

Linda Evangelista is back! The iconic supermodel, 57, was seen in flawless new photos for Fendi in a July 16 Instagram post, following a cosmetic procedure that she previously said left her “disfigured.” In the pic, which you can SEE HERE, Linda rocked three stacked pink silk ball caps. She also carried two classic Fendi baguette handbags in silver, as well as two tiny pink satin ones. Linda positively stunned in flawless glam makeup, along with pink cat-eye sunglasses, layered earrings, and pink gloves. The fashion icon looked every bit the supermodel she was in the apex of her career, back in the 1990s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Dresses#Art#Greek#Duryea#Grecian
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down The Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris – but let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante was her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner — a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Amal Clooney’s Summer Wardrobe Weapon Is The Minidress

Amal Clooney is the style gift that keeps on giving. Holiday snaps from her trip to Lake Como are the definition of summer style done right. For a recent date night with husband George Clooney, she served sultry elegance in a mint-green sequined slip by Ermanno Scervino, eye-catching for the lace trims on the neckline and hemline.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

140K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy