Buffalo mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty to federal hate, firearms charges

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The man accused of killing 10 Black people at a western New York grocery store pleaded not guilty to 27 hate crime and firearms charges stemming from the Buffalo shooting massacre, a court spokesperson said on Monday. The accused gunman, Payton Gendron, 19, appeared briefly in the Buffalo...

Buffalo mass shooter to be arraigned on federal charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The white gunman charged with killing 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket is scheduled for arraignment Monday on an indictment that could make him eligible for the death penalty if he is found guilty. Along with hate...
Two Men sentenced in gas pump skimming scheme, including Broome Co.

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Two men from the Miami area have been sentenced in connection with a nationwide gas station skimming scheme including here in the Southern Tier. Hugo Hernandez, age 35, of Miami Lakes, Florida, was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for his roles in an access device fraud conspiracy and a money laundering conspiracy. Marlon Palacios, age 38, of Cape Coral, Florida, was sentenced today to four months in jail for his role in an access device fraud conspiracy and for committing aggravated identity theft. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).
Buffalo Man Indicted For Murder In Double Stabbing On Lovejoy

A Buffalo man has been indicted on murder and assault charges for a grisly double stabbing in the Lovejoy neighborhood. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 22-year-old man was indicted on the morning of Monday, July 18, 2022, before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek for one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the Second Degree.
Cheektowaga Woman Charged with Bringing Drugs into Prison

An Erie County woman is under arrest, facing multiple charges, after police say she brought contraband into a prison. The Office of Special Investigations for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision called New York State Police on Saturday, July 9, 2022 after officers from the Wende Correctional Facility say they found the woman to be holding contraband.
Teen Charged In Jamestown Residential Burglary

JAMESTOWN – A 16-year-old is facing a slew of charges in connection with a burglary on Jamestown’s eastside. Jamestown Police responded to a burglary in progress around 7 p.m. last Saturday. Homeowners told officers when they returned home, they found an unknown person inside their home. The suspect,...
16-year-old faces Family Court appearance after burglary in progress

A 16-year-old male is facing an appearance in Chautauqua County Family Court after a report of a burglary in process Saturday evening on Jamestown's east side. Jamestown Police say the homeowners told responding officers that when they returned home, they observed an unknown male inside their residence. He took off running with items taken from the residence and the homeowner attempted to run after him. Officers were able to locate a male matching his description a short distance away, and when the officers attempt to stop him, he fled on foot. After a lengthy foot chase, police were able to take the male into custody without further incident in a parking lot. The juvenile from Jamestown was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd and petit larceny. He was transported to the Juvenile Bureau where police say he was released to his parents due to the Raise the Age law. He'll appear in Youth Part Court at a later date to answer the charges.
Binghamton Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison

A Binghamton man is to spend ten years in prison for dealing drugs in the region. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Shandel Terry pleaded guilty to felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in Broome County Court on Friday, July 15. He...
Buffalo mayor testifies on Capitol Hill about mass shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the nation grapples with how to prevent mass shootings, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is telling lawmakers about the harm those tragedies inflict on communities. Brown testified before a House Committee Tuesday, discussing how the shooting in his city on May 14 had ripple effects beyond...
Jamestown Man Accused of Animal Abuse By Neighbors

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown dog owner is facing a slew of animal neglect accusations by those in his neighborhood. And now, the Jamestown Police Department has launched a formal inquiry into the matter. “We first noticed the dog last summer, he was very skinny then, and we tried contacting...
BPD investigating double shooting at an apartment complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said two people are recovering after being shot Monday night. Just before 9 p.m. officers were called to an apartment complex on Delaware Avenue near Great Arrow Avenue. Police said the victims were taken to ECMC and are expected to be okay.
Sheriff’s office: Baby born at Niagara County Jail

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An inmate at the Niagara County Jail gave birth to a baby while at the jail on Saturday, according to a representative from the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff Michael Filicetti told News 4 the mother and baby, a boy, are both doing well,...
Two juveniles shot on Rt. 60 in Dunkirk by passing vehicle

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two juveniles are recovering after they were shot while driving on Route 60 in the City of Dunkirk. Witnesses told Dunkirk Police on Sunday, around 8:30 p.m., the juveniles’ vehicle was headed south on Route 60 when someone from a passing vehicle began firing rounds.
