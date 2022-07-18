ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bahamas Resort’s New Glamping Experience Lets You Kayak With Dolphins

By Dana Givens
 4 days ago
Atlantis Paradise Island

On your next trip to the Bahamas, you fall asleep under the stars and wake up to the sounds of dolphins in the morning.

This week, the Atlantis Resort launched a new glamping experience, the dusk-to-dawn Marine Life Adventure. Instead of lodging in one of the resort’s suites, travelers can stay in climate-controlled luxury canvas tents on the beach near the property’s Dolphin Cay habitat.

The Marine Life Adventure offers four- and six-person tents—and yes, they’re air conditioned.  Atlantis Paradise Island

All of the tents are furnished with plush chairs and cushioned cots made up with the resort’s signature bedding, and outside there are Adirondack chairs for star gazing. The tents include all of the necessities including an A/C unit, complimentary coffee and tea, a stocked mini fridge with water and a snack basket for late-night munchies. There is also an additional room service (or should we say tent service) menu. Bathroom and shower facilities are located nearby.

Campers will also have the option to enjoy movies or games on the lawn and a campfire on the beach, ideal for roasting marshmallows.

All tents are furnished with plush upholstery and cushioned cots made up with the resort’s signature bedding.  Atlantis Paradise Island

The new luxury glamping package includes an array of family-friendly activities, such as kayaking with dolphins and exploring the underwater habitats in the nearby Ruins Lagoon. You’ll also have the chance to have behind-the-scenes tours of other facilities on the property, including the Royal Towers Fish Hospital, Rehab Center and Fish Kitchen.

The VIP experience also offers a special family photo as a keepsake, along with a special after-dark glow-stick performance at Dolphin Cay.

The package includes family-friendly activities from kayaking with dolphins to exploring nearby underwater habitats.  Atlantis Paradise Island

Nightly rates start at $4,000 per night for a four-person tent and $6,000 per night for a six-person tent, with a minimum age for occupancy beginning at 6 years old. The resort will use a portion of the proceeds to support its non-profit organization, Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, which is dedicated to preserving ocean habitats throughout the Bahamas and the surrounding Caribbean Sea.

The limited-time offer is available for bookings now through August 27.

Robb Report

Robb Report

