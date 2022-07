Scattered thunderstorms popped up across SE Texas Friday afternoon, bringing much needed rainfall to the area! The rain brought a brief cool down and up to 1.5″ of rainfall!. This evening we will see temperatures drop to the upper 70s. Although it will be slightly cooler than the past few days, it will still be muggy! Expect partly cloudy skies with winds from the south at 5-15mph.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO