Grand Rapids, MI

Primary preview: 80th House District Democrats

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election, News 8 is introducing you to candidates running for the Michigan House of Representatives.

The Democrats in the primary for the 80th House District are Phil Skaggs and Lily Cheng-Schulting . Skaggs is a current Kent County commissioner and previously served as an East Grand Rapids city commissioner. Cheng-Schulting is a disability education and human rights advocate.

==Above, Skaggs and Cheng-Schulting discuss why they are running for office.==

The 80th House District in Kent County includes East Grand Rapids, Cascade Township and Kentwood and parts of Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Township.

The only Republican running for the seat is Jeffrey Johnson , who will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the Nov. 8 general election.

Michigan’s legislative lines were redrawn this year, so all 110 House districts look different and you may be in a different one than before. You can go to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office website to confirm your district and see your sample ballot.

