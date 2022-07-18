Stolen vehicle crashes into Dunham’s, nothing taken

25-year-old man dead, 2 people hurt after a single-car crash in Easton Township (Easton Township, MI)Nationwide Report. A 25-year-old Portland man lost his life and two people, including a child were hospitalized after a rollover crash Thursday in Easton Township. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 9:10 a.m. on Haynor Road near Dick Road in Ionia County’s Easton Township [...]
WYOMING, Mich. — The city of Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a car hit and killed a bicyclist Friday afternoon and the driver tried to get away. Officers responded to the 3500 block of South Division Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. They say the bicyclist was crossing South...
RICHLAND, Mich. — Deputies in Kalamazoo County are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a gas station. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K gas station in Richland around 3:40 a.m. on Friday. The sheriff’s office says a...
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — An alleged road rage shooting has landed a Kent County man in jail. The incident happened on July 19, Tuesday evening near the Mecosta-Newaygo County line. Brien Velting, 55 and from Cedar Springs, is facing several charges. Those charges include Assault with Intent to Murder,...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A crew cleaning a Rapid bus parked at the Wealthy Street garage discovered a man slumped on the floor. Carlos Mercado, 65, was pronounced dead within an hour. It appears The Rapid bus driver failed to notice Mercado’s body on the floor when parking...
BLOOMINGDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 9-year-old was hit by a pickup truck while he was crossing the street in Bloomingdale on Tuesday. It happened around 2:25 p.m. on North Van Buren Street near Kalamazoo Street. The 9-year-old was headed to the grocery store with his two sisters, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release. It said he got out of the vehicle and started to run across the road on a crosswalk.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department says officers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting. Police say 17-year-old Christopher Williams was shot to death at the Arbor Pointe Townhomes on July 11. Officers said Thursday they arrested the 19-year-old from Battle Creek, and...
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Months after a Holland mother crashed her car into a retention pond that ended in the death of her three young boys, she's now facing charges. Leticia Gonzales was arrested Tuesday and is now charged with three counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. On...
FAIR PLAIN, Mich. — One person faces an open murder charge after a shooting Wednesday night. Benton Charter Township Police Department officers were called to Norton Avenue and East Napier Avenue on a report of gunshots. Police found a man and woman lying outside a white Jeep that was...
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested for breaking into a house in Van Buren County. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m. Wednesday that deputies were called for a report of a home invasion in progress. The victim told authorities they came home to find the front door open and an unknown man inside.
OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Greenville resident is dead after an ORV accident in Otisco Township Tuesday afternoon. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old driver and an 18-year-old Belding passenger were riding an ORV near Long Rake Road on Hock Road when the vehicle flipped over.
