Grand Rapids, MI

Stolen vehicle crashes into Dunham’s, nothing taken

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers believe that a vehicle intentionally...

www.woodtv.com

Nationwide Report

25-year-old man dead, 2 people hurt after a single-car crash in Easton Township (Easton Township, MI)

25-year-old man dead, 2 people hurt after a single-car crash in Easton Township (Easton Township, MI)Nationwide Report. A 25-year-old Portland man lost his life and two people, including a child were hospitalized after a rollover crash Thursday in Easton Township. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 9:10 a.m. on Haynor Road near Dick Road in Ionia County’s Easton Township [...]
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Man dies after being thrown from vehicle in rollover crash

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Portland man was killed Thursday, July 21, when he was thrown from a vehicle that rolled over and struck a tree. The driver, a 24-year-old Orleans woman, and another passenger, a 7-year-old boy, were injured, Ionia County sheriff’s deputies said. Names were...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WOOD TV8

2 suspects steal lottery tickets from Richland gas station

RICHLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects who stole lottery tickets from a gas station in Richland. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 3:30 a.m. Friday for a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K gas station located on N. 32nd Street near the intersection of E. D Avenue.
RICHLAND, MI
wbrn.com

Cedar Springs man arraigned in Mecosta Co. for road rage incident

Bond for a Cedar Springs man was set at $200,000 for crimes connected to a road rage incident following an arraignment Thursday in Mecosta County 77th District Court. 55-year old Brien Scott Velting, was charged with assault with intent to Murder, assault with a Dangerous Weapon, (2) counts of Felony Firearm, and Weapons - Carrying Concealed.
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
WOOD TV8

9-year-old hit while crossing the street in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 9-year-old was hit by a pickup truck while he was crossing the street in Bloomingdale on Tuesday. It happened around 2:25 p.m. on North Van Buren Street near Kalamazoo Street. The 9-year-old was headed to the grocery store with his two sisters, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release. It said he got out of the vehicle and started to run across the road on a crosswalk.
BLOOMINGDALE, MI
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WWMTCw

Woman shot and killed on side of the road in Berrien County

FAIR PLAIN, Mich. — One person faces an open murder charge after a shooting Wednesday night. Benton Charter Township Police Department officers were called to Norton Avenue and East Napier Avenue on a report of gunshots. Police found a man and woman lying outside a white Jeep that was...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Man arrested for Geneva Township home invasion

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested for breaking into a house in Van Buren County. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m. Wednesday that deputies were called for a report of a home invasion in progress. The victim told authorities they came home to find the front door open and an unknown man inside.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

17-year-old dies in Ionia County ORV accident

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Greenville resident is dead after an ORV accident in Otisco Township Tuesday afternoon. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old driver and an 18-year-old Belding passenger were riding an ORV near Long Rake Road on Hock Road when the vehicle flipped over.
IONIA COUNTY, MI

