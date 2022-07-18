ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Bank president vents about legal battle with “England Uneconomic Authority” over shuttered hotel, restaurant

By Alena Noakes, Brooke Buford, Allie Purser
kalb.com
 4 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Monday, July 18, the president and CEO of the Bank of Montgomery sent an email to state and local officials detailing a series of problems he said the bank continues to encounter with the England Economic Development and Industrial District (EEIDD) over the sale of the...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

kalb.com

Groundbreaking held for new $9 million Rapides Senior Living site

ALEXANDRIA, La. - State and local officials gathered Thursday, July 21, for a groundbreaking celebration for the Rapides Senior Living facility at 1420 England Drive. The $9 million gated residential community is being developed by MGM Development Group of Monroe. “This $9 million investment will have economic development ripple effects...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Update on Construction at High School Drive/Texas St. Intersection in DeRidder

The City of DeRidder has issued an update on the construction at the High School Drive/Texas Street intersection. The city is working toward having these repairs complete by the start of school. They have addressed some water line and water valve issues while this intersection is closed. That work has been done and we are proceeding with the scheduled intersection work.
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Vernon Parish Animal Shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer Fee Waived Adoptions July 22-23

VERNON PARISH, La. - In light of the current crisis in animal shelters, Vernon Parish Animal Shelter and Best Friends Animal Society have joined together for an event created to encourage more people to adopt a pet from July 22-23. “Our shelter is currently overcrowded and we’re hoping that by waiving the adoption fees more people will be interested in adopting. Many of our long-term residents have already been spayed/neutered, they are current on their vaccinations, wormed and microchipped. All they need now is a loving home,” MariAnne Sumney, Lead CAET.
VERNON PARISH, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Louisiana FFA elects officer team, awards members at state convention

(07/22/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana FFA members gathered in Alexandria in June for the 93rd Louisiana FFA State Convention. The convention recognized achievements of the organization’s members, thanked stakeholders and supporters and members elected the state officer team. State officers serve as student leaders and advocates for...
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Residents of Goldonna can barely contain their excitement these days

With cell phone service and the potential for WIFI…the town is literally abuzz!. School Board Member, Eugean Garner has been waiting and hoping for this for a very long time. He shared, “I would like to thank the School Board, the Superintendent, Dr. Grant Eloi, Technology Supervisor, Mike Cozad, and Business Director, Lee Waskom for supporting this project to put high speed internet in the Goldonna Elementary Junior High School. The internet at the school went live about two months ago causing this cell tower to go unused. Now you can see that this tower has become a cellular tower for the Village of Goldonna and surrounding areas. Hopefully in a few months possibly wireless internet. None of this would have been possible if it had not been for the people I previously named. I never would have dreamed that the town would have went from basically nothing to having its very own cell tower, fiber optic to the school and possibly internet in the near future. May God continue to bless each and everyone of you.”
GOLDONNA, LA
kalb.com

RPSB announces changes to food serving policy

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:. The Rapides Parish School Food & Nutrition Services has announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022 – 2023 school year. All students...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

POLL: Tell us if you have received your Alexandria utility bill yet

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Last week, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall announced that most City of Alexandria residents will be sent their utility bill by Friday, July 22. We want to know if any Alexandria residents have started to get their utility bills. Let us know:. (Please only vote if you...
kalb.com

Alexandria estimated utility bills pushed back to August

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On July 20, officials with the City of Alexandria explained that more delays have pushed back the date Alexandria utility customers were supposed to receive two estimated bills. Customers will now receive two estimated utility bills in August, instead of July. Back on June 27, Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Inflation puts a strain on back-to-school shopping

On July 20, officials with the City of Alexandria explained that more delays have pushed back the date Alexandria utility customers were supposed to receive two estimated bills. |. In Baton Rouge, candidates for federal and state offices began the qualifying process for the November 8 Election.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
klax-tv.com

Mayor Jeff Hall Discusses Utility Bills, Transportation

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held his monthly state of the city address yesterday discussing utility bills, public works and transportation among other things. At the Alexandria Consolidated Compound Mayor Hall talked about the recent security breach that shut down the city’s computer system. He says they are finally getting utility bills out based on last years’ usage.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria firefighters respond to Wednesday night church fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria firefighters responded to Bogan Street Wednesday night to the Young Temple Church of God in Christ. Smoke and fire could be seen coming from the building. Engine crews began interior fire suppression and truck crews performed roof ventilation. The Alexandria Fire Department said the fire...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
NBC News

Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.

Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Jacque Roy makes run for Alexandria mayor official

Judge grants David Burns' motion for speedy trial, sets new Oct. 24 trial date. David Burns has been granted a motion for a speedy trial, with a new trial date set for the end of the 120-day trial date period.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Final Day of Qualifying: Jules Green & Brian BJ BennetT

Final Day of Qualifying: Harry Hayes qualifies for Alexandria Mayoral Race. It's the final day of qualifying for the November 8 Election. We spoke with Harry Hayes, who has qualified for the Alexandria Mayoral Race.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

