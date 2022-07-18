Bank president vents about legal battle with “England Uneconomic Authority” over shuttered hotel, restaurant

With cell phone service and the potential for WIFI…the town is literally abuzz!. School Board Member, Eugean Garner has been waiting and hoping for this for a very long time. He shared, “I would like to thank the School Board, the Superintendent, Dr. Grant Eloi, Technology Supervisor, Mike Cozad, and Business Director, Lee Waskom for supporting this project to put high speed internet in the Goldonna Elementary Junior High School. The internet at the school went live about two months ago causing this cell tower to go unused. Now you can see that this tower has become a cellular tower for the Village of Goldonna and surrounding areas. Hopefully in a few months possibly wireless internet. None of this would have been possible if it had not been for the people I previously named. I never would have dreamed that the town would have went from basically nothing to having its very own cell tower, fiber optic to the school and possibly internet in the near future. May God continue to bless each and everyone of you.”

GOLDONNA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO