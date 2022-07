It was early in 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the United States. After that, this mysterious virus engulfed the country at a rapid speed and many people died. Even today in 2022 as we continue to wrestle with COVID-19, people are still dying. At this point, almost everybody knows someone or several people who have died from COVID-19. Add to this to the recent uptick of deaths due to gun violence in our streets, homes, schools, and elsewhere, and we find ourselves to be a nation in mourning the loss of our loved ones.

