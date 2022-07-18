ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mark McGwire’s Son Drafted by Former Team’s Archrival

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cu3Pq_0gk3Vduf00

Mason McGwire, a son of former MLB slugger Mark McGwire, was selected in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft Monday.

The club that picked him might come as a surprise to fans of the elder McGwire. The Cubs, archrival of the team for which Mark finished his career, acquired Mason’s rights with the No. 233 selection.

Mark slugged his way to history by hitting a then-record 70 home runs as a member of the Cardinals in 1998. He finished his major league career with 583 homers, which ranks 11th in MLB history.

However, Mason is a 6'4", 190-pound right-handed pitcher from Capistrano Valley High School in Orange County, Calif. The 18-year-old’s fastball reportedly touches 92 mph. He’s ranked 104th in this year’s high school class and No. 28 among right-handed pitchers by Perfect Game.

The slot value bonus for McGwire will be $188,000. He’s committed to play college ball at the University of Oklahoma if he doesn’t sign with the Cubs. His older brother, Max, is currently an infielder for the Sooners.

Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks also played his high school ball at Capistrano Valley High.

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: What’s the Blueprint For Turning This Into a Rugby Country? Depends Who You Ask.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

2 Teams Are Rumored To Have Most Interest In Juan Soto

Juan Soto's future with the Washington Nationals has been the biggest topic in the MLB for the past week. On Thursday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, Buster Olney named two potential trade suitors for Soto. Surprisingly, Olney named the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays as potential landing spots...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Mason, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Mike Trout
E! News

2022 ESPYS Winners: The Complete List

Watch: ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More. Olympic medals and championship rings are rad. But what about an ESPYS trophy?. On July 20, the biggest names in the sporting world headed to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 2022 ESPYS. Hosted by Golden State Warriors player...
NFL
Inside The Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Could Join One of MLB's Most Exclusive Clubs

Kyle Schwarber did not have his best stuff on display Monday night at the Home Run Derby, losing to 42-year-old Albert Pujols in the first round. Nevertheless, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger has been one of the very best home run hitters in baseball this year. He leads the National League in long balls at the midway point of the season, trailing only Aaron Judge for the Major League lead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Mariners#Team#Cubs#Cardinals#Perfect Game#Sooners
The Spun

Dodgers Fans Had 2-Word Chant For Juan Soto Last Night

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are wasting no time when it comes to recruiting Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. During the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, the fans at Dodger Stadium chanted "Future Dodger" at Soto while he was in the outfield. After listening to this chant for a few seconds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Red Sox Star Reacts To The Derek Jeter Documentary

ESPN created a documentary series focused on longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Naturally, not everyone loves seeing The Captain get even more spotlight. However, some former players are feeling inspired by the documentary featuring Jeter. Former Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford on...
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 pick signs with Orioles for record money

Jackson Holliday is officially a professional baseball player. The Baltimore Orioles on Sunday selected Holliday with the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft. On Thursday, we learned that he and the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a deal. Holliday is signing for $8.19 million, which is below the $8.84 million MLB has slotted for that spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Look: Yankees Star Got Engaged Following All-Star Game

Nestor Cortes is having quite the week. The New York Yankees starting pitcher participated in his first MLB All-Star Game, but that likely wasn't the highlight of his trip to Los Angeles. Cortes shared on Instagram that he also got engaged. "All Star week made 2 of my dreams come...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

MLB attendance: 23 of 30 teams are down this season

MLB attendance entering the All-Star break is down for 23 of 30 teams compared to the same time frame in 2019, representing a league-wide decrease of 6.4%. Why it matters: The reasons for the decline are varied, but assuming the pace holds this will be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season with declining attendance.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

84K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy