Inglewood, CA

Reports: Rams DT Bobby Brown Suspended Six Games for PED Violation

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

He won’t be eligible to play in the regular season until Week 8 against the 49ers.

Rams defensive tackled Bobby Brown has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancement policy, per several reports . Brown will not be paid during his suspension but can participate in preseason practices and preseason games.

He can return to the active roster Oct. 17 after the team’s Week 6 game against the Panthers .

Brown was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft by Los Angeles out of Texas A&M where he was named first-team All-SEC in 2020. He appeared in 10 games his rookie year but didn’t start in any of them and registered just one assist on a tackle.

It’s unclear what substance he tested positive for, but he won’t be eligible to play in the regular season until Week 8 against the 49ers since Game 7 is a bye week for the Rams. That matchup will be on Oct. 30 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

