Mets Select RHP Brandon Sproat with 90th Pick

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a bloop single to bring home the winning run in the 13th inning after Hunter Renfroe slugged a game-saving homer in the 10th as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night. Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 1 1/2 games over the St. Louis Cardinals, who lost 9-5 at Cincinnati. This was the longest game the Brewers have played in terms of innings since the automatic runner extra-inning format took effect in 2020. The Brewers were one strike away from their fourth straight loss when Renfroe ripped a 2-2 slider from Robert Stephenson over the left-field wall to tie it. Renfroe’s 14th homer of the season traveled an estimated 447 feet. Stephenson was seeking just the third save of his career and first of the season.

