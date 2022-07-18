ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Dead whale washes up on Sharp Park Beach, Pacifica

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago
A humpback whale washed ashore in Pacific over the weekend. (Courtesy of David Chamberlin)

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A dead humpback whale washed up on Sharp Park Beach in Pacifica on this weekend, according to the California Academy of Sciences (CAS).

KRON On is streaming now

Senior Collections Manager Moe Flannery runs the marine mammal stranding response team for CAS and shared more details. The whale is a young female humpback, and a team from CAS collected data, photos, measurements, and samples from the carcass on Saturday and Sunday. According to CAS, the whale’s body showed signs of “interacting” with orcas and those interactions were likely the cause of death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGnJY_0gk3VPVN00
Courtesy of David Chamberlin

During this time of year humpback whales feed in the Bay Area and sometimes these feedings can result in strandings. A stranding is “when an animal is onshore where they should not be,” according to CAS. We rarely experience live stranded whales in our area, but sometimes dead stranded whales do was up on shore.

CAS responded with The Marine Mammal Center to the following strandings this year alone: seven gray whales, two humpback whales, and one Hubb’s beaked whale. CAS has found that the causes of death can range from ship strike to orca predation, meaning the orcas attack whales. Sometimes the cause of death is also unknown. If you would like to learn more about how CAS responds to mammal strandings visit their website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Hiking from Fremont to Livermore

“Next time I invite you to go backpacking with me, please remind me of this moment and why we hate backpacking,” I groggily told my sister, Molly. Molly holds the record among my three younger siblings for being the most likely to join me on outdoor adventures — albeit begrudgingly. I had dragged Molly, whose preferred pronouns are they/them, on a last-minute backpacking trip to hike the Ohlone Regional Wilderness Preserve trail over a three-day weekend after canceling other plans because of COVID.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

BART recovering from problem in Berkeley Hills Tunnel

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit service has been restored between the Orinda and Rockridge stations early Friday, the agency stated. However, there is still a 10-minute delay on the Antioch line due to the earlier equipment problem in the Berkeley Hills Tunnel that shut down service for hours, according to a BART tweet at 8:16 a.m.
BERKELEY, CA
Secret SF

7 Upcoming Bay Area County Fairs To Put On Your Calendar

Have some good old-fashioned fun at these county fairs in and around the Bay Area! If you’re craving a funnel cake, hoping to blow off steam on a carnival ride, or seeking some quality animal time at a petting zoo, be sure to mark your calendar for these upcoming local fairs and festivals.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Pacifica, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pacifica, CA
Pacifica, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
KRON4 News

No BART between North Concord, Pleasant Hill

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – There is a major delay on Bay Area Rapid Transit’s Antioch Line early Friday, according to the transit agency, and no service at all between the North Concord and Pleasant Hill stations as of 5:41 a.m. The reason is a power problem, BART...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Kittens recovered after San Francisco fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews battled a fire in a residential building on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured by the fire, but several kittens went missing. The fire happened at 1182 Fitzgerald Avenue, near the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. It was a two-alarm fire in the second story of the building. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Orca Whales#Cas#The Marine Mammal Center#Hubb
Nationwide Report

67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen dead after an e-bicycle crash in San Rafael (San Rafael, CA)

67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen dead after an e-bicycle crash in San Rafael (San Rafael, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, authorities identified 67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen, from San Francisco, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in San Rafael. The fatal bicycle crash took place at about 12:20 p.m. on the Bay View Trail at China Camp State Park [...]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco Marathon road closures for Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 45th San Francisco Marathon, which will circle the city Sunday, will result in several major road closures. The race includes options for a half-marathon, 10K, 5K, and an ultramarathon relay as a two or four-person team. 25,000 runners will be descending on the Embarcadero and will start the race at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Francisco man dies in North Bay’s China Camp State Park

A San Francisco man has died in San Rafael’s scenic China Camp State Park, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. The man, 67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen, died Tuesday, July 19, for unknown reasons while riding an electric bicycle on China Camp’s Bay View Trail. Authorities said Chen — who was wearing a helmet — lost control of his bike while riding up a hill and fell off a steep ridge line, injuring him. First responders and paramedics located Chen on a ravine and administered CPR, but he died on site despite "extensive efforts."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
KRON4 News

BART now stopping in West Oakland, Union City

(KRON) – In the third of a series of issues this morning, Bay Area Rapid Transit had announced trains would not be stopping in West Oakland and Union City for the time being, before abruptly resuming service to those stations. The reason? Two separate police activities. Trains will be passing both stations “until situations are […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Foster City officials approve killing 100 geese

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Foster City officials said they are moving forward with a controversial plan to kill 100 geese because huge flocks are creating health and safety problems for residents. Foster City is surrounded by several waterways, including a lagoon, that attract Canadian geese. The water quality...
FOSTER CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Amy’s Kitchen closes its doors in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of people are about to lose their jobs in the South Bay. Amy’s Kitchen is shutting down its San Jose frozen food plant – less than two years since opening.  The vegetarian and organic frozen-food company says they simply don’t have enough money to stay open. Amy’s Kitchen says […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

BART Puts Up Fences Outside Popular San Francisco Station

BART is putting up temporary fences outside a popular station in San Francisco after open-air drug use and other illegal activities have become a safety concern. The fences are up at 24th and Mission and vendors in the area said it was a move that was long overdue. “A lot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
drivinvibin.com

What Lies Under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco?

No trip to San Francisco is complete without cruising across the Golden Gate Bridge or snapping a picture of it. It’s a historic bridge that’s an icon for the city but also has quite a bit of mystery. You may not know it, but something lies underneath its...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

36 Eucalyptus trees scheduled for removal in San Carlos

Hazardous Eucalyptus trees will be removed on San Carlos Avenue between Alameda de las Pulgas and Cordilleras Avenue in San Carlos from Monday, July 25, through about Aug. 12, the city has announced. “Professional Tree Care Company (PTC) will remove approximately 36 eucalyptus and other trees that pose a community...
SAN CARLOS, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy