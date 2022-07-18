ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

EDA counsel accuses Tran/ITFederal defense of withholding requested documents – But motion for immediate production of missing material denied

By Roger Bianchini
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motions hearing in the civil liability case of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” versus Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal company began Monday afternoon, July 18, with plaintiff accusations of a willful withholding of defense evidence regarding ITFederal bank records. EDA attorney Karrisa Kaseorg told Judge Bruce D. Albertson that...

EDA vs. William Lambert civil claim expected to go to jury mid-day Wednesday

After being impaneled approaching the noon lunch hour, hearing opening arguments sandwiched around that lunch hour, and slightly over four hours of plaintiff and defense evidence and witness testimony, a Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury was sent home at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the case of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) versus William “Billy” Lambert. That second trial day starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday is expected to surround direct and cross examination of a final witness, defendant William “Billy” Lambert in his own defense.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Despite opposition from FREDA chairman Novak, Town Planning Commission forwards adjusted Data Center proposal

At its regular meeting on July 20th, the Front Royal Planning Commission edged out a late effort by the Front Royal EDA (FREDA) to get the commission to revert to an earlier version of an Ordinance to define and set rules for data centers in the town. In its June meeting, the commission considered a change that would have allowed a data center by-right and instead voted to forward a modified ordinance change that will require a Special Use Permit (SUP) for siting a data center. Subsequently, in its June 27th meeting, Town Council appeared to agree with the Planning Commission’s stance on the Special Use Permit and returned the ordinance change to the planning commission to incorporate the wording the commission had suggested. That was the version before the commission on Wednesday for their recommendation.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Karen McCorkle Cole (1955 – 2022)

Karen McCorkle Cole, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Winchester Medical Center. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Paul Rash officiating. The entombment will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Gardens in Winchester.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Warren County, VA
Marlow Motors 75 Acts of Kindness extends to the House of Hope

Tuesday night was filled with joy at the House of Hope, as Marlow Motors extended one of their 75 Acts of Kindness to the men. Together, a beach BBQ was enjoyed by all, including the neighborhood kitty, Toofless. Earlier in the week, a Marlow Motors volunteer stopped by the house...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Town Talk: A conversation with Joanna Naccash, Laura Clark and Susan Schwartz – St. John’s Drama Club

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joanna Naccash, Laura Clark, and Susan Schwarts from the St. John’s Drama Club. ​“Joseph” is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”) to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”), calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), and even an Elvis impersonator. This is one you will want to “Go, Go, Go” see!
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Marian Eileen Charpentier (1936 – 2022)

Marian (Townsend) Charpentier of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 86. She was born in Pepperell, Massachusetts, on April 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Mary Evelyn and William Seymour Sr. Townsend, MA. Marian and her siblings grew up on the family farm in Pepperell. Marian, at 19 years old, married the late Martin Francis Charpentier, known affectionately as “Charp,” and they were married for over 50 years. Her greatest joys were the social gatherings and extensive travel she shared with her husband, family, and friends.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Opera returns to Front Royal, Thursday, July 21

Thursday, July 21 – tomorrow! – sees the return of opera to Front Royal at the Osteria Maria Restaurant, as before. There has been a two-year lull since sold-out operatic programs were presented at the Italian eatery, and a program returns but under new management, so to speak. Italian cuisine, of course, accompanies the entertainment. Call 540-631-1101 for tickets and further information.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Front Royal Cardinals vs Purceville Cannons – Thursday, July 21

Front Royal Cardinals vs New Market Rebels – Sunday, July 24. This game has been re-scheduled till Sunday, July 24, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm. CANCELED: Valley Baseball League: All Star Game at the “Bing” – Sunday, July 17th...
FRONT ROYAL, VA

