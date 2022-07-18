EDA counsel accuses Tran/ITFederal defense of withholding requested documents – But motion for immediate production of missing material denied
A motions hearing in the civil liability case of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” versus Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal company began Monday afternoon, July 18, with plaintiff accusations of a willful withholding of defense evidence regarding ITFederal bank records. EDA attorney Karrisa Kaseorg told Judge Bruce D. Albertson that...royalexaminer.com
Comments / 0