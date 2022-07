ZIONSVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Ernie Taylor and his wife, Dot, lived in a home on State Road 32 for more than 60 years. Dot died a few years ago, and Ernie now shares all he has with those who drive by. “Stuff can’t make you happy, it just can’t. The the joy that you bring others that brings peace to your life, you know,” Taylor said.

