ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The White Lotus: First Season 2 Footage Confirms [Spoiler] Is Also Returning

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZK0sp_0gk3V7wm00

Click here to read the full article.

Jennifer Coolidge will not be the only familiar face checking back into The White Lotus.

A new promo for HBO’s sibling streamer HBO Max dropped Monday and it includes the first footage from the https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTqtg_0gk3V7wm00 forthcoming Sicily-set second season. And said footage contains a bit of a spoiler: Jon Gries, who appeared in Season 1 as Greg, a guest who falls for Coolidge’s Tanya, will be returning as well. (The new couple rode off into the sunset together in the finale, but it was not known if their relationship survived to see Season 2.)

In the promo, which can be viewed below, Tanya can be glimpsed clutching Greg for dear life on the back of a motorcycle.

Also spotted in the video are new cast additions Sabrina Impacciatore (as Season 2’s ‘Armond ‘), Aubrey Plaza ( Parks and Rec ) and Will Sharpe ( Giri/Haji ) as marrieds Harper and Ethan Spiller, and Theo James ( Sanditon ) and Meghann Fahy ( The Bold Type ) as marrieds Cameron and Daphne Babcock.

The refreshed ensemble also includes F. Murray Abraham ( Homeland ), Michael Imperioli ( The Sopranos ) and Adam DiMarco ( The Magicians ) as an elderly man, his son and recent college grad grandson; Tom Hollander ( The Night Manager ) as an English expat vacationing with friends and his nephew; Haley Lu Richardson ( Recovery Road ) as a young woman traveling with her boss (who reportedly may be Coolidge’s character); and Leo Woodall (Tom Holland’s Cherry ) as a “magnetic guest” named Jack.

“I do think people will like [Season 2], based on the scenes that I’ve witnessed of other people,” Coolidge told TVLine in a recent interview. “I think people are really going to be riveted.”

The White Lotus recently racked up 20 Emmy nominations for its acclaimed first season.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

Constance Wu: I Attempted Suicide After Fresh Off the Boat Tweet Backlash

Constance Wu says she attempted to end her life after receiving harsh backlash from her tweets about Fresh Off the Boat‘s Season 6 renewal. The actress, who currently stars in Prime Video’s The Terminal List, posted to social media Thursday after a years-long absence. “I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it,” she wrote. She describes how her “careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show” caused a lot of online ire, including some direct messages from “a fellow Asian actress” who allegedly told Wu “I’d become [a blight] on the Asian American community.” After reading those messages, Wu continues, “I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore.”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghann Fahy
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Tom Hollander
Person
Jon Gries
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Theo James
Person
F. Murray Abraham
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Reveals Major Season 20 Update

Season 19 of NCIS was rough for fans and cast members alike. The previous season saw the departure of longtime star Emily Wickersham and the early episodes of season 19 bid goodbye to cast mainstay Mark Harmon. So, when NCIS was renewed for its 20th season amid mass uncertainty, fans collectively shared a sigh of relief. Now, we can breathe even easier. On Thursday, the CBS drama’s social media pages officially confirmed that NCIS is back in business; production for season 20 is now a go. Check out the post below.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Why A Big Brother Season 24 Houseguest Is Being Accused Of Cheating

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, July 11. Read at your own risk!. The first week of Big Brother Season 24 isn’t even over, and there’s already some major drama following the recent veto competition. Fans and even some former players watching the live feeds with their Paramount+ subscriptions are up in arms after it appears that a Houseguest is cheating and attempting to bend the rules in a way that gives them an advantage.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Hbo Max#The White Lotus#English
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cinemablend

Netflix Star Busisiwe Lurayi Is Dead At 36

Throughout the gigantic library of Netflix shows, a wide sampling of international programs has introduced audiences worldwide to some of their new favorite series. One such title is the South African comedy hit How to Ruin Christmas, which saw Busisiwe Lurayi’s Tumi spending one chaotic holiday after another with her family. Recently, the series had been announced for a third season, but that news now comes with an unfortunate caveat, as Lurayi has unexpectedly died at the age of 36.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

FBI: International star confirms exit ahead of season 2

FBI: International will return for season 2 without Christiane Paul's Europol agent Katrin Jaeger. In the crime show's opening season, Katrin was handed a promotion to oversee all of Western Europe, bidding her Fly Team goodbye in the process. Via TVLine, it's been confirmed that Eva-Jane Willis (Gangs of London)...
TV SERIES
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

48K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy