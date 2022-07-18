ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for subject following sign theft

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking...

www.wnky.com

wkdzradio.com

Man Wanted In Christian County Assault Arrested After Police Pursuit

A second person has been charged in connection to an assault that happened on June 16 in Christian County after a police pursuit in Logan and Todd Counties Thursday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say they assisted Logan County law enforcement Thursday in a pursuit of 44-year-old Eddie Mosley of Hopkinsville who was fleeing from them after a traffic stop.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Two dead following Butler County collision

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says two men are dead following a crash on I-165. On Tuesday, July 19 shortly after 1 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Butler County, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated troopers responded to the scene located at the 20 mile marker of I-165 northbound in the Sugar Grove community.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

2 Breckinridge County deputy jailers fired for having relationships with inmates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two deputy jailers at the Breckinridge County Jail were fired over relationships with inmates. Documents show Deputy Jailer Angela Garza was caught "making out" with an inmate in the jail's mop closet in March. Another deputy saw Garza and the inmate enter the mop closet together, thought it was suspicious and told another deputy to check out the closet. After witnessing them "making out," the document says the deputy immediately left and went to notify Jailer Tara Shrewsberry.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Deputies allege woman crashed vehicle into church while singing hymns

CENTER — Authorities in Metcalfe County responded to a single vehicle collision Wednesday morning, and one person was arrested after allegedly driving a vehicle into the side of a church. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. along Pleasant Valley Church Road. Deputies responded to investigate and discovered a vehicle...
CENTER, KY
wkdzradio.com

Person Of Interest In Hopkinsville Rape Investigation Located

Police have located a man who is a person of interest in a rape that happened on the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Clayton Sumner says around 5 pm, a man wearing stonewashed jeans and a white t-shirt grabbed a woman by the neck and pulled her into the woodline and raped her in the Bahama Drive area.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Police Search For Suspect In Hopkinsville Rape

Authorities are looking for a male in connection to a rape that happened on the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner says around 5 pm a man wearing stonewashed jeans and a white t-shirt grabbed a woman by the neck and pulled her into the woodline and raped her in the Bahama Drive area.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Clarkson man arrested in Grayson Springs Road shooting

A Clarkson man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Grayson Springs Road residence. On Saturday night, July 9, at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Sgt. Jason Luedke, Deputy Caleb Owens, Constable Mark Stanton, Kentucky State Police Trooper Jakob Clemons, the Clarkson Fire Department, and EMS responded to the shooting in the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road.
CLARKSON, KY
WBKO

New police station coming to Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Franklin is getting a new police station, and it is a change that has been in the works for a few years. “We have been talking about this new police station for about three years now, where the police station is currently located, it was designed to take care of about 12 of 12 policemen,” said Mayor Larry Dixon.
FRANKLIN, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Woman reports rape on Hopkinsville rail-trail; HPD makes arrest

UPDATE: Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Hopkinsville Police Department announced it had made an arrest in the rape reported Tuesday on the city’s rail-trail. Police charged Jason Morse, 43, with first-degree rape, strangulation and tampering with physical evidence. His address was not listed. “We want to thank all...
wnky.com

KSP investigating fatal collision on I-165 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy stated KSP is investigating a fatal collision in Butler County. The collision took place on Interstate 165 northbound near the 19 mile marker, according to Priddy. I-165 north will be closed in this area for the next few hours....
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KSP Working on a Fatal Accident on I-65 in Butler County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is currently working a fatal accident on I-65 northbound in Butler County near mile marker 19. Traffic is currently being diverted to US231 at Exit 7. We will continue to update this story as it is currently developing.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Juveniles arrested after attempted robberies

Three juveniles were arrested following attempted robberies Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville. The first incident happened just before 5 a.m. when a woman said she went to her mailbox on Anthony Drive and two males wearing masks and armed with metal pipes approached her demanding money. They then ransacked her car, but took only business cards.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Charged In Hopkinsville Rape Investigation

Police have charged a man who was a person of interest in a rape that happened on the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say around 5 pm, a 48-year-old man wearing stonewashed jeans and a white t-shirt grabbed a woman by the neck and pulled her into the woodline and raped her in the Bahama Drive area.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Drug Bust

Police Officials arrested a Logan County man last week as part of an investigation into drug trafficking. The officers arrived at the home of 35-year-old Tony Dale Ritchie Jr., armed with a search warrant. Officials received multiple reports of drug dealing at the residence. While inside, officers discovered seven bags...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

