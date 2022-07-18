Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for subject following sign theft

A suspicious vehicle has led to the capture of a man wanted on a drug charge. Thursday night at approximately 11:00, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton was on regular patrol when he observed a Dodge Ram truck containing one occupant stationary in a parking lot in the 300 block of West White Oak Street.
The charging document has provided new information regarding the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a shooting earlier this month on Grayson Springs Road. The shooting occurred at approximately 7:40 Saturday night July 9 at a residence in the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road. Initially, the responding investigator,...
A second person has been charged in connection to an assault that happened on June 16 in Christian County after a police pursuit in Logan and Todd Counties Thursday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say they assisted Logan County law enforcement Thursday in a pursuit of 44-year-old Eddie Mosley of Hopkinsville who was fleeing from them after a traffic stop.
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says two men are dead following a crash on I-165. On Tuesday, July 19 shortly after 1 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Butler County, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated troopers responded to the scene located at the 20 mile marker of I-165 northbound in the Sugar Grove community.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two deputy jailers at the Breckinridge County Jail were fired over relationships with inmates. Documents show Deputy Jailer Angela Garza was caught "making out" with an inmate in the jail's mop closet in March. Another deputy saw Garza and the inmate enter the mop closet together, thought it was suspicious and told another deputy to check out the closet. After witnessing them "making out," the document says the deputy immediately left and went to notify Jailer Tara Shrewsberry.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has announced its latest list of Most Wanted suspects. Anyone with knowledge on the location of any of the Most Wanted is asked to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-259-3024 or your local law enforcement agency. The Most Wanted suspect highlighted...
CENTER — Authorities in Metcalfe County responded to a single vehicle collision Wednesday morning, and one person was arrested after allegedly driving a vehicle into the side of a church. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. along Pleasant Valley Church Road. Deputies responded to investigate and discovered a vehicle...
A Grayson County man has been sentenced to prison after being arrested on drug trafficking charges twice in 10 weeks. Jeffrey M. Mudd, 56, of Falls of Rough, was initially arrested on November 10, 2020 and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
Police have located a man who is a person of interest in a rape that happened on the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Clayton Sumner says around 5 pm, a man wearing stonewashed jeans and a white t-shirt grabbed a woman by the neck and pulled her into the woodline and raped her in the Bahama Drive area.
A Clarkson man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Grayson Springs Road residence. On Saturday night, July 9, at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Sgt. Jason Luedke, Deputy Caleb Owens, Constable Mark Stanton, Kentucky State Police Trooper Jakob Clemons, the Clarkson Fire Department, and EMS responded to the shooting in the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road.
Man accused of mismanaging a Jeffersonville funeral home faces victims in court. The man accused of mismanaging a funeral home found with 31 decomposing bodies inside was in court Tuesday. Louisville Burger Week 2022: Agave & Rye. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of restaurants around Louisville are rolling out special...
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Franklin is getting a new police station, and it is a change that has been in the works for a few years. “We have been talking about this new police station for about three years now, where the police station is currently located, it was designed to take care of about 12 of 12 policemen,” said Mayor Larry Dixon.
UPDATE: Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Hopkinsville Police Department announced it had made an arrest in the rape reported Tuesday on the city’s rail-trail. Police charged Jason Morse, 43, with first-degree rape, strangulation and tampering with physical evidence. His address was not listed. “We want to thank all...
Three juveniles were arrested following attempted robberies Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville. The first incident happened just before 5 a.m. when a woman said she went to her mailbox on Anthony Drive and two males wearing masks and armed with metal pipes approached her demanding money. They then ransacked her car, but took only business cards.
Police have charged a man who was a person of interest in a rape that happened on the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say around 5 pm, a 48-year-old man wearing stonewashed jeans and a white t-shirt grabbed a woman by the neck and pulled her into the woodline and raped her in the Bahama Drive area.
Police Officials arrested a Logan County man last week as part of an investigation into drug trafficking. The officers arrived at the home of 35-year-old Tony Dale Ritchie Jr., armed with a search warrant. Officials received multiple reports of drug dealing at the residence. While inside, officers discovered seven bags...
