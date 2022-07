ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Mayonnaise, ketchup, Worchester sauce, egg, relish, and onion -- a recipe for controversy that dates back to the early 1900s. “Today we’re talking about the origin of Thousand Island dressing,” Alexandria town historian Thomas Folino said. “It’s controversial, actually, because there are three different legends and I’ll give you all three and you can decide which you want to believe in.

ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO