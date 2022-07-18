After three suicides by Chicago police officers, top cop fends off rising criticism

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint overnight in the South Loop, and Chicago police officers who responded said she was an off-duty cop from the suburbs. The 46-year-old woman had just parked her black Lexus RC coupe and was getting out when the hijacker approached her from behind in the 1500 block of South Wabash around 1:23 a.m., according to a CPD spokesperson.

