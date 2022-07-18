ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago aldermen move to crackdown on drag racing, drifting

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago leaders are taking action against drag racers and drifters that...

www.fox32chicago.com

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's summer weather is going south

Chicago - Another 90 degree day. Thursday's high hit 92 degrees at O'Hare. It is the twelfth 90 degree day (a day with a high of 90 degrees or hotter) so far this year. We see an average of seventeen 90 degree days a year. There is still plenty of summer left and more time to add to that total.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

St. Sabina parishioner shot by boy riding a bike

While the gun violence continues across the nation and in Chicago, with the shooting of Gary London, a “faithful” long-time member of Saint Sabina Catholic Church, several members of the church pastored by Father Michael Pfleger were invited to attend President Biden’s “celebration” of a new bipartisan law aimed at reducing gun violence.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Urban and rural grocery stores struggling in Illinois

Two Aldi locations in Chicago have closed their doors abruptly, claiming crime and theft as one of the reasons. Grocers have been struggling elsewhere throughout Illinois and closing as well. Chicago has seen several grocers close their doors within the city. Earlier this year, Whole Foods closed one of its...
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's Art Institute lions back on display downtown

CHICAGO - The Art Institute Lions returned to their long-time home on Michigan Avenue Tuesday. When a two-ton, 128-year-old piece of art dangles from a crane, you know the team responsible for this move was feeling the nerves. Especially when that art is a Chicago icon, being placed back on its pedestal outside the Art Institute.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago teen drowns in pond at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wisco. - A Chicago teen drowned in a Wisconsin pond Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:42 p.m., the Columbia County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, Wisconsin. Authorities were told that a child had gone under the water in a swimming pond, but...
LODI, WI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Biggest Bounce House in the World is Coming to a Chicago Suburb This Weekend, And it's Not Just For Kids

The Guinness-certified 'World's Largest Bounce House' is bouncing across the country this summer, with a stop in a Chicago suburb this weekend and next. 'The Big Bounce America,' which features four massive, inflatable attractions will inflate inflate in Rolling Meadows, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago at Busse Forest Park, July 22-24 and July 29-31.
CHICAGO, IL
