Celebrities

Meshel Laurie makes explosive claims she was dropped from The Project after taking leave when her father was dying: 'They treated me like I'd never existed'

By Jo Scrimshire
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

TV presenter Meshel Laurie has taken a brutal parting shot at The Project, accusing the show's producers of dropping her from the panel after her father died.

The 49-year-old claims she requested leave in February 2019 'because my father was literally dying' but was given the cold shoulder three months later when she contacted the guest booker asking if she could return.

Laurie, who now runs her own successful podcast company, was apparently told her spots on the panel 'were filled for the next couple of months'.

This marked the end of her four years on the Channel 10 current affairs show.

To add insult to injury, Laurie claims she later attended the tenth anniversary taping of The Project as an audience member and was 'treated… like I'd never existed'.

TV presenter Meshel Laurie has taken a brutal parting shot at The Project, accusing the show's producers of dropping her from the panel after her father died. (Pictured from left: Laurie, Waleed Aly, Lisa Wilkinson and Anthony Lehmann)

Laurie spoke of her exit from The Project in a blistering Instagram post on Sunday, accusing management of being evasive and failing to provide feedback.

She said in all her years on the program, she 'never received any negative feedback ever' and 'was never notified that I was being let go'.

Revealing the alleged circumstances of her departure, Laurie continued: 'I asked for leave in February 2019 because my father was literally dying.

The 49-year-old (pictured on The Project) claims she requested leave in February 2019 'because my father was literally dying' but was given the cold shoulder three months later when she contacted the guest booker asking if she could return 

'I called the person who booked the panelists three months later to let her know I was ready to come back and she had to inform me that my spots were filled for the next couple of months.

'Roughly a month later I attended the 10th anniversary of The Project with Hughesy [comedian Dave Hughes].

'I stood in the audience as they thanked everyone who helped make the show what it was. I'd been a regular host just two months earlier, for four years, and they treated me like I'd never existed.

'Let's just say, I got the message that night, and ever since then I've wondered why I've kept the secrets... I refuse to believe I can be harmed by honesty.'

Laurie was apparently told her spots on the panel 'were filled for the next couple of months'. This marked the end of her four years on the Channel 10 current affairs show. (Pictured from left: Lehmann, Hugh Riminton, Wilkinson and Laurie)
Laurie also shared screenshots of emails she allegedly sent to executives at The Project urging them to hire more Indigenous panelists and even pitching a 'mentoring program' to develop First Nations talent.

She claims her pitches were ignored by management.

Just days earlier, Laurie claimed network executives found her political views 'too left' for the notoriously left-leaning news and entertainment program.

While Laurie did not explicitly state she was sacked for her views, she says concerns were raised about her politics not long after Lisa Wilkinson joined the panel in 2018.

Former Today host Wilkinson, 62, joined The Project and its Sunday edition after defecting to Channel 10 following a pay despite with the Nine Network.

Laurie claimed she had heard 'word around the campfire' at 10 that executives 'thought [Wilkinson] was too old' for The Project 'so they wanted to surround her with much younger people'.

Just days earlier, Laurie (right, in July last year) claimed network executives found her political views 'too left' for the notoriously left-leaning news and entertainment program
Despite having conservatives and centrists on the panel, The Project has been criticised in the past for its perceived left-wing bias. (Pictured: Aly and Carrie Bickmore) 

'How's that working out for you?' she added, seemingly in reference to the show's well-documented ratings decline.

Laurie also lashed out at the Australian entertainment industry, which she said is dominated by a culture of fear with TV and radio presenters afraid to speak up because they don't want to be 'blackballed'.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment.

While Laurie did not explicitly state she was sacked for her views, she claims concerns were raised about her politics not long after Lisa Wilkinson (pictured) joined the panel in 2018

