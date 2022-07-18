ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-Year-Old Wisconsin Girl Dies Attempting Dangerous TikTok Challenge

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

A 9-year-old Wisconsin girl is dead after participating in an extremely dangerous TikTok trend. According to ABC7, Arriani Arroyo was attempting the "blackout challenge" when she passed away. The blackout challenge involves users choking themselves until they pass out.

"Just the sadness I see in my son's eyes to sing happy birthday to his sister at her grave. It's very hard. For all of us. But this is the life now we have to adjust to. We sat at a table of four chairs. We sit now at three," Arroyo's mother told ABC7. "We just never thought there was a darker side to what TikTok allows on its platform."

"If you see something online and you see people framing it as fun or a challenge or something interesting, you're sort of gamifying the particular thing and decreasing people's perception of the risks," Arroyo's dad shared with ABC7. "We don't want no other children out there to be a statistic of this situation again."

ABC7 explained that this is not the first time a TikTok user has injured themselves participating in the blackout challenge. A few children around Arroyo's age are among those who lost their lives while attempting the challenge. Arroyo's parents sued TikTok for exposing their daughter to this content, and TikTok responded to the situation offering their "deepest sympathies".

Comments / 11

Sapphire relaxed hair
3d ago

9 years old. I'm so sorry for her family but you shouldn't blame that... Talk to your children monitor what they look Athey look at and what they are opening opening up talk to your children.. And don't say it doesn't help it does help

Reply
7
Jodelle Lund
3d ago

So sad. I really wish parents would keep their kids off social media. It’s so bad for them in so many ways.

Reply
10
Tammy Schoettler
3d ago

While this is definitely a sad situation, there is a reason why kids should not have access to social media. A child of 9 years of age is not old enough to understand the consequences of their actions. Suing tik tok is not the answer. Being responsible parents is the answer. Look at the teens who were doing the pod challenge, clearly at 15 they are not old enough. The human brain is not fully developed until the age of 24.

Reply(3)
5
