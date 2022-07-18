ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Debuts First Footage of Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge’s Return

By Carson Burton
 4 days ago
Get ready, Sicily, because “The White Lotus” Season 2 is coming. The first footage from the acclaimed resort-set comedy’s new season has been released by HBO Max courtesy of a new preview of TV shows “coming soon” to the streamer. The footage provides a first look at the new lineup of characters at the center of Season 2, officially titled “The White Lotus: Sicily.”

The short clip includes a picturesque shot of Jennifer Coolidge riding along the Italian coast on a moped. Coolidge, the only series regular to return from Season 1 and a recent Emmy nominee for her performance, is reprising her character of Tanya McQuoid. The boozy socialite was at the first White Lotus resort in Hawai’i to spread her mother’s ashes. Exactly what brings Tanya to Sicily remains under wraps.

While plot details have not yet been revealed, “The White Lotus: Sicily” will star F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall. Filming took place at the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, as well as other locations in and around Sicily. The new season will consist of seven episodes and follow the exploits of various guests and employees at the exclusive resort over the span of a week.

Creator and director Mike White returns for season two. He’s also an executive producer along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

While other series in the HBO teaser below are being released in 2022, the network has not yet announced the release date for “The White Lotus” Season 2. Watch the full teaser below.

