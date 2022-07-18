Jose Miranda Sr. Way – Beloved Longwood resident honored at intersection

Beloved Longwood resident and owner of Miranda Cleaners for more than 40 years, Jose Miranda Sr. was honored with a street co-naming in the Bronx today.

Friends, family and even some elected officials such as Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. gathered at the intersection of East 163rd Street and Intervale Avenue to celebrate is legacy and the superior service he provided for the community.

“It’s not just the memory of him, it’s the community that supported us for so many years,” said Jose Manuel Miranda Jr., his son. “He was a good husband, he was a good dad, a good provider. I was very attached to him and when he passed it was…heartbreaking but he taught me well.”

Miranda, a supporter of his local 41st Precinct, offered discounted services to officers who helped to keep the area safe.

One longtime friend of Miranda’s daughter says how he was somewhat of a father figure to her.

“He was the father to all of us like most of the friends. We all just went to his house and we danced or listened to music,” said Juana Cortes. “My husband and I named our youngest after them so her name is Miranda Cortes.”

The intersection of East 163rd and Intervale will now always hold the name Jose Miranda Sr. Way, and Councilmember Salamanca says he knows the Miranda family will continue to impact the community.



