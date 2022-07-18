ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedminster Township, NJ

9/11 families blast Trump invite to Saudi-backed golf tour

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTYqp_0gk3UGqH00

A group of Sept. 11 victims' family members who have long accused Saudi Arabia of aiding the terrorists who carried out the attacks are condemning former President Donald Trump for hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour at his New Jersey course later this month.

In a letter to Trump on Sunday, family members said they felt “extreme pain, frustration and anger” as a result of Trump’s decision to host the controversial Saudi-sponsored league at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey for three days starting July 29.

“The evidence against Saudi Arabia and its role in the attacks is more clear than ever and, despite knowing that, former President Trump has accepted their money and is allowing them to enter a state devastated by 9/11,” said Brett Eagleson, president of 9/11 Justice and the son of a World Trade Center attack victim.

Eagleson's group has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Saudi Arabia of being complicit in the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001 and has sought the release of classified FBI documents related to the Saudis' role in the attacks.

The Saudi government has denied any involvement in the attacks. But the family members said Trump, a Republican, blamed the Saudis himself in a 2016 Fox News interview. “Who blew up the World Trade Center?” Trump said on “Fox & Friends." “It wasn’t the Iraqis –- it was Saudi. Take a look at Saudi Arabia. Open the documents.”

Requests for comment on the Sept. 11 family group's letter were sent Monday to representatives for Trump and for LIV Golf .

Critics have accused the LIV Golf series, set up as a rival to the PGA Tour, of ignoring Saudi Arabia's record of human rights abuses including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Democratic President Joe Biden met Friday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and said afterward that the prince told him he was “not personally responsible” for Khashoggi's death. “I indicated I thought he was,” the president said he replied.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedminster Township, NJ
Government
City
Bedminster Township, NJ
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Liz Cheney just showed she no longer gives a damn about the Republican Party

When January 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson tested positive for Covid, it fell to Congresswoman Liz Cheney to lead the panel through its latest hearing. During her opening remarks, Cheney said that the committee would spend the August recess reviewing emerging information before reconvening for hearings in September, thus confirming a report from friends of the newsletter Haley Talbot and Ali Vitali of NBC News. But when Cheney returns to Washington in the fall, she might be doing so as a political zombie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Democratic group sues watchdog for not taking action against Trump over unofficial 2024 campaigning

A Democratic super PAC launched a lawsuit against the Federal Election Commission (FEC) this week, arguing that the agency hasn’t done a sufficient job of holding former President Donald Trump accountable when it comes to his potential bid for reelection in 2024.American Bridge 21st Century, described as a opposition research hub for the Democratic Party and a liberal super PAC that supports Democratic candidates and opposes Republicans, filed the lawsuit against the FEC on Wednesday, claiming that Mr Trump, who has been holding rallies and giving interviews, has been doing everything but stating explicitly his intention to run for...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg thrown out of House gun control meeting for impassioned interruption

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was thrown out of a House Judiciary Committee meeting about gun control on Wednesday after he confronted a GOP lawmaker about “reiterating the points of mass shooters”.Mr Hogg, a prominent gun safety advocate, was in the gallery of the meeting as Republican Rep Andy Biggs claimed that residents in his state of Arizona need assault weapons to defend themselves against the “invasion” of immigrants. “The reality is it is an invasion of our southern border,” he said. The lawmaker argued that – if a ban of assault weapons comes into force –...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

GOP lawmaker who gave Capitol tour the day before Jan 6 wants to investigate select committee

The Republican congressman who gave a tour of the US Capitol the day before the January 6 riot now wants to investigate the House select committee investigating the raid.Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia told Politico that he is interested in becoming chairman of the House Administration Committee if Republicans win the majority in November. Mr Loudermilk’s words come after Representative Rodney Davis, the ranking member of the committee, lost a member-on-member primary in Illinois to Representative Mary Miller. The committee is in charge of security on Capitol and is currently led by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, who is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Golf Course#Liv#Trump National Golf Club#9 11 Justice#Saudis#Republican#Fox News#The World Trade Center#Iraqis
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Judge warns Bannon lawyers against ‘circus’, as Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia

After months trying to have his trial delayed, far-right agitator and Trump ally Steve Bannon is now in court facing a charge of criminal contempt of Congress, with prosecutors arguing he simply “decided he was above the law” when refusing to comply with a subpoena from the 6 January select committee.“This case is not about what happened on Jan. 6,” said assistant US attorney Amanda Vaughan in court. “This case is about the defendant thumbing his nose at the orderly processes of our government.”Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani has been ordered by a judge to testify to the grand jury convened...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Armed man who ‘tried to stab’ Republican candidate Lee Zeldin overpowered

An apparently armed man was wrestled to the ground by bystanders as he confronted Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New Yorkgovernor, at a campaign event.Mr Zeldin was not harmed in the incident, which occurred as he was speaking outside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Fairport on Thursday night. “Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him,” the Republican representative said on Twitter, thanking people for reaching out. Mr Zeldin was addressing a crowd...
FAIRPORT, NY
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Putin left waiting awkwardly alone at international summit

Turkey’s president kept Russia’s Vladmir Putin waiting alone for an awkward minute that was captured on video and made waves across the world as an illustration of shifting power between Ankara and Moscow.Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mr Putin, both nationalistic autocrats, were in Tehran for a three-way summit with their Iranian hosts to discuss Syria and other security and economic matters, including the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine.The summit, officially part of a series of talks over the future of Syria, was unofficially a diplomatic counterpoint to US president Joe Biden’s recent visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia.In several...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

756K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy