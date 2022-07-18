ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas Wedding Dresses (2 To Be Exact) Are Perfect

By Olivia Marcus
 4 days ago

The middle of July means one thing: wedding season. Like many people in the millennial age range, I spent this weekend at a wedding— but did you know who else did? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The duo is arguably the hottest couple in Hollywood and decided to make it official by tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas over the weekend. Even though there wasn’t an abundance of famous friends and paparazzi in attendance, we still got a sneak peek at Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dresses —yes, that’s right, she wore two spectacular secret looks.

Now if you’re eager to get every detail that you can from the night, you’ll have to go directly to the source: JLo herself. The singer shared the news on her site onthejlo.com and I’ve never joined an email subscription list faster.

In the newsletter, JLo wrote, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Jennifer Lopez’s go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a video on Instagram of the bride’s final moments before the wedding . In the video, Lopez is wearing a simple white A-line dress with her hair half-up in brushed-out old-Hollywood curls. She kept her makeup simple with a neutral lip and a soft smokey eye. For jewelry, JLo is seen wearing diamond studs, a delicate necklace, and a singular diamond bracelet.

For the actual ceremony, Jennifer Lopez wore a “dress from a movie” according to her newsletter. From the pictures she shared, her wedding dress had gorgeous off-the-shoulder lace sleeves, a strapless bodice and a classic veil.

Now white doesn’t just need to be reserved for the bride and Ben Affleck took that to heart! He wore a white suit jacket (which JLo noted was “from his closet”) with a classic black bow tie for the Las Vegas ceremony. His look is pictured in the two selfies Jennifer Lopez shared in her newsletter post.

I’m hoping we will get a full view of the looks (and maybe some professional pictures) this week so we can fully admire the ceremony outfits. For now, we’ll have to settle for the post-wedding Instagram photo Jennifer Lopez shared. She captioned a very casual photo of herself sitting in bed with, “​​ Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets” .

Once you get over Jlo’s perfect “I just woke up like this” no makeup look, you’ll notice her brand new wedding band on her left hand. The band appears to be either platinum or white gold and is sleek and timeless.

It looks like Jlo may need a new nickname since she reportedly took Ben Affleck’s last name. She signed her newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.” You can start coming up with new nickname suggestions while we patiently await details on that dress and ring combo.

