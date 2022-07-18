ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Former FBI agent: stay prepared for shootings

By Courtney Crown
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UJVY_0gk3U0nu00

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Retired FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan tells us the time to prepare your response for a mass shooter is not in the midst of gunfire.

“You should really start thinking about places I could go if it happens,” Keenan explained. “Cover, concealment, where can I hide? Where is a place that may afford me some protection from oncoming rounds if it comes to that?”

Keenan says people have to mentally prepare for an active shooter situation. This includes knowing your exits, and if you run into a room, lock and barricade the door.

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: What we know so far

If the shooter enters, fight.

“Whatever is in that room, use it as a weapon,” Keenan explained. “Or, if you have no weapons, you’re going to have to try and take down this guy by yourself.”

If you have to fight, Keenan advises people target the soft areas of the body.

“You would go after the eyes, you would go after the throat, you’d go after the groin,” Keenan said. “Those are the places that are going to stun somebody and give you a little extra time, maybe blind them, have difficulty breathing.”

Keenan said we really need to stay on alert any time we are in a public space with many people.

“You just have to think about these things as you’re walking down the mall,” Keenan said. “You don’t have to be on red alert all the time but try to have a little bit of a yellow alert, a little bit heightened awareness of your surroundings.”

Mother of 12-year-old girl shot at Greenwood mall speaks

The former FBI agent said it’s important to share your knowledge with your children. Keenan said he sometimes quizzes his own children on exit locations.

“You don’t have to tell them it’s about an active shooter,” Keenan said. “You can say, well if there’s a fire, where are we going to go? But I do think it’s important to at least give them the awareness that you have as well.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 8

Related
FOX59

Mass shooting investigation: Former FBI agent weighs in on next steps

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Authorities are working to learn more about the suspected gunman and any possible motive behind Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect exited a restroom, where he was for more than an hour before the shooting, based on […]
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi Agent#Violent Crime#Fbi#Greenwood
WISH-TV

Greenwood mall shooting sparks interest in gun purchases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis gun store says sales have been steady since Sunday’s shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, as some people consider arming themselves. Conner Iuni was among dozens of people in line Wednesday to purchase guns or accessories at Indy Arms Company on East 55th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Remembering the victims of the Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Members of the community gathered with interfaith leaders and city officials Friday evening to remember three people killed in a mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. The victims are husband and wife, Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez, 30, a father of three. In […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigating possible online posts from mall shooter containing Nazi imagery

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating to find out if online posts being attributed to the Greenwood mall shooter were made by him. Screenshots taken from the controversial website 4chan are being attributed to 20-year-old Johnathan Sapirman, a man who fatally shot three people at Greenwood Park Mall before being shot and killed by Elisjsha “Eli” Dicken, an armed civilian who was at the mall with his girlfriend. Dicken fired 10 shots at Sapirman, striking him eight times. Dicken, 22, has been lauded as a hero for stopping the shooting. Dicken began firing at Sapirman 15 seconds after the rampage began. Police said Dicken was “proficient” and “very tactically sound” in his shooting.
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

2 members of high-profile Indianapolis meth and heroin ring sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS – Two members of a high-profile drug ring that operated in Indianapolis learned their sentences. According to the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Jovan Stewart and 45-year-old Dwyatt Harris were members of a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking group that operated in Indianapolis from summer 2019 through March 2020. Stewart...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem

The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Argument over honked horn leads to shooting between co-workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents acquired by News 8 detail an argument between co-workers that escalated into a shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Ahrmond Kizer in the case. Officers were called to a Speedway gas station at Southeastern and Arlington avenues at 10 a.m. Tuesday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Feds: Indy-based meth and cocaine ring brought in drugs from California; 21 people indicted

INDIANAPOLIS – This week federal prosecutors dismantled a major multi-state drug trafficking ring in Indianapolis. A federal grand jury returned indictments against 21 people as part of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. “This was a big win for the city of Indianapolis getting these people off the street,” said Mike Gannon, DEA […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Muncie man tried to strangle wife with extension cord

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie husband is accused of trying to kill his wife by strangling her with an extension cord. David McClure, 71, faces charges of attempted murder and strangulation in connection with the July attack, according to the Muncie Police Department. Police said McClure walked up from...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy