ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Durham Police make arrest in string of armed robberies

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PMJX_0gk3Sc8Z00
EMBED <> More Videos Durham Police make arrest in string of armed robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said Monday that an arrest has been made in a string of armed robberies this month.

Investigators have arrested Christian Davis, 29, in connection to the business robberies. Davis is charged with multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Davis is accused in six incidents beginning on July 4 with a robbery at the BP station in the 100 block of W. Cornwallis Road.

Police said Davis is suspected in three robberies on July 5, at Cruisers in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road, at The One Hop in the 2000 block of Guess Road, and again at the BP station on W. Cornwallis Road.

On July 10, he struck the BP for a third time, police said. Davis is also accused of robbing another BP station on July 14 in the 2500 block of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Davis has been charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police said that when he was arrested, Davis had cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm, therefore, he was also charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Durham County Jail on a $350,000 secured bond.

Davis is also a suspect in another Durham County robbery being investigated by the Sheriff's Office. No charges have been filed in that case.

All these incidents remain under active investigation, DPD said. Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to please contact Cpl. A Cisternas at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29480 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

Person abducted, assaulted and left for dead in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was abducted, assaulted and left for dead after being kidnapped in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Greensboro police received a report from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office that a person had been assaulted and kidnapped from Greensboro. Rockingham County […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Durham Police#Robbery#Armed Robberies#Bp#The Sheriff S Office#Dpd
WRAL News

Police investigate shooting at Durham apartment, man arrested

Durham, N.C. — Police on Friday were investigating a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:15 a.m. at an apartment at 901 Chalk Level Road near North Roxboro Street. Crime scene tape surrounded one apartment where officers were investigating. Police at the scene told...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Suspect in Ayden double homicide arrested in Durham

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in Wednesday night’s double homicide at a convenience store in Ayden was arrested and taken into custody in Durham. Investigators identified Akyree Ronnell Collins-Smith, 23, of Greenville as the suspect in the shooting deaths of Walter Kyle Irving Cooley, 26, and Keenan Damond Smith, 25, both of Winterville. Officials […]
AYDEN, NC
WRAL News

Shooting arrest at Durham apartment caught on camera

Durham, N.C. — Police on Friday were investigating a shooting at a Durham apartment complex, where a man was arrested during WRAL Brett Knese's first live shot of the morning. The shooting was reported before 3:15 a.m. at an apartment at 901 Chalk Level Road near North Roxboro Street....
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Suspect Named, Sought in Hillsborough Apartment Shooting

The Hillsborough Police Department issued an arrest warrant this week for a suspect who allegedly shot a gun toward an apartment building in early July. A release on Tuesday said 21-year-old Nakore Kewan Rogers is charged with felony counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and possessing a firearm as a felon. Police are also charging Rogers with three counts of the misdemeanor charge of injuring property and discharging a firearm in city limits.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL

Cash, cards stolen from inside locked car at Dix Park

Raleigh, N.C. — Mary Brooks Rice and two of her friends were hoping to enjoy a nice day out at Dorothea Dix Park's sunflower patch. They didn't expect to have their cash, debit cards and credit cards stolen from their locked vehicle. “We parked in the gravel parking lot....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Home robbery suspects make Durham’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ list

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list. Each week, the Durham Police Department announces either an individual or group of suspects they are seeking. This week, investigators are asking the public to identify the three males. The department said the three are believed...
DURHAM, NC
WSLS

19-year-old Halifax man arrested for 2nd-degree murder

HALIFAX, Va. – A man has been arrested after a murder in Halifax County on Tuesday, authorities said. Around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Halifax E911 Center took a call about a shooting at the 4000 Block of Mountain Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy