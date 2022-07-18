EMBED <> More Videos Durham Police make arrest in string of armed robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said Monday that an arrest has been made in a string of armed robberies this month.

Investigators have arrested Christian Davis, 29, in connection to the business robberies. Davis is charged with multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Davis is accused in six incidents beginning on July 4 with a robbery at the BP station in the 100 block of W. Cornwallis Road.

Police said Davis is suspected in three robberies on July 5, at Cruisers in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road, at The One Hop in the 2000 block of Guess Road, and again at the BP station on W. Cornwallis Road.

On July 10, he struck the BP for a third time, police said. Davis is also accused of robbing another BP station on July 14 in the 2500 block of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Davis has been charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police said that when he was arrested, Davis had cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm, therefore, he was also charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Durham County Jail on a $350,000 secured bond.

Davis is also a suspect in another Durham County robbery being investigated by the Sheriff's Office. No charges have been filed in that case.

All these incidents remain under active investigation, DPD said. Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to please contact Cpl. A Cisternas at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29480 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward.