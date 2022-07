Providence police said Friday that two people from Connecticut were arrested in connection with a shooting near the State House and Providence Place in the middle of the day. Police said the gunfire broke out on Francis Street the afternoon of July 10. They said Zenil Gomes agreed to meet the mother of his child, Carminda Cardoso, on that street to drop off their child with her. The location is about halfway between their homes in Brockton and Norwich.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 13 HOURS AGO