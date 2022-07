MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There was an unusual boat launch in Milwaukee Friday, July 22. A fleet of small rowboats built by local students hit the water for the first time. "These are their boats. They've like named them and really are excited to get out on the water and test 'em out," said Patrick McBriarton of All Hands Boatworks.

